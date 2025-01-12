California fires latest: 16 confirmed dead and at least 13 missing as dangerous winds set to return after weekend
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with more than 36,000 acres burned
Los Angeles firefighters continue to battle several stubborn wildfires across the California county as the death toll grows to at least 16 people.
The county’s medical examiner announced on Saturday at least five people have died in the Palisades fire, and another 11 people were killed in the Eaton fire.
On Friday night, reports that the Palisades fire on the city’s western edge was heading in a new direction prompted fresh evacuation orders for much of the Brentwood neighborhood and the foothills of the San Fernando Valley.
High desert winds picked up on Saturday across parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and are expected to strengthen into the weekend, which could hinder firefighting efforts and strengthen the blazes.
The Palisades and Eaton fires are among the most destructive in the state’s history. Roughly 11 percent of the Palisades fire is contained, while 15 percent of the Eaton fire has been contained, as of Saturday evening.
Firefighters have made some progress containing several other fires: The Kenneth fire is 80 percent contained, the Hurst fire is 76 percent contained, and the Lidia fire has been entirely contained, according to authorities.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has demanded investigations into the county’s fire hydrants and other water failures. Some hydrants in the Palisades were unusable earlier this week and reservoir water was reportedly not available, impairing efforts to protect homes.
Palisades and Westside fire hydrants were ‘fully operational’ prior to wildfires, LA Water and Power finds
Any assertion that the fire hydrants in the Pacific Palisades were broken before the Palisades fire is misleading and false, the agency said in a statement on Saturday in an attempt to dispel misinformation.
The agency works with the fire department, which is responsible for inspecting fire hydrants citywide. Water and Power said it repaired all hydrants needing repairs before the blaze. The agency’s fire hydrant repair list was current and updated, the statement continues.
LA County public health is extending its smoke advisory
“According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst Wildfires burning has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County,” a statement released by the agency states.
Smoke from the multiple fires is expected to most heavily impact northwest coastal Los Angeles County, including Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Pasadena. The advisory remains in effect through Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 10:00 pm, the agency said.
SAG-AFTRA is donating $1m to fire relief efforts
On Saturday, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced it would be donating $1m to assist members experiencing hardship caused by the Los Angeles fires.
The union has temporarily closed its Los Angeles office. Staff members are currently working remotely.
“I want to thank and recognize our broadcast journalist members who are out every day amid flames, smoke and fiery embers battling to bring this important news to the world, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement.
“We hope this pledge helps relieve suffering and assists those impacted in putting their lives back together after this calamity. I have personally been affected by the fires and I feel deeply for others who are experiencing this tragedy. These are particularly stressful times.”
At least one fire is nearly 100 percent contained
Cal Fire released new containment numbers this evening.
- Eaton fire: 15 percent contained
- Palisades fire: 11 percent contained
- Kenneth fire: 90 percent contained
- Hurst fire: 76 percent contained
Officials are expecting a strong north-to-northeast wind with low humidity levels. A red flag warning continues to be in effect for the areas encompassing the Palisades fire. Critical fire weather conditions are expected with strong Santa Ana winds through Wednesday.
The strongest winds are likely on Tuesday, with a red flag warning expected to extend till 6:00pm on Wednesday.
Minimal fire growth was observed on Saturday. Fire crews will continue to work throughout the evening to control the perimeter by mitigating trees along roadways to provide safety for firefighters and the public. There are numerous downed trees, downed power lines, gas leaks and power outages in the area of the Eaton fire.
The four fires: Eaton, Palisades, Kenneth and Hurst have collectively burned nearly 40,000 acres.
Anyone with questions or who needs clarification regarding evacuations in your area, should reach out to their city’s official government website.
The most up-to-date information can be found on Cal Fire’s website.
US Congressman tours Altadena damage
US Representative Jimmy Gomez, who represents California’s 34th District, surveyed the damage caused by the Eaton fire in Altadena on Saturday. He said he spoke with firefighters working to battle the blaze.
Seven thousand structures have been destroyed in the fire.
“The recovery phase will take months—and a lot of effort and support,” Gomez said on X.
UCLA Chancellor issues update
UCLA is extending remote instruction for undergraduate and graduate courses through Friday, January 17, Chancellor Julio Frenk announced in a statement on Saturday.
Campus operations will continue to be modified during this time as well.
“Additional instructions will be provided by your instructors and supervisors, and we ask for continued flexibility and understanding as we all work through these difficult times.” Students will obtain further instructions from their teachers, the statement noted. Employees should also be able to work remotely during this time.
The development does not apply to UCLA Health staff.
“Throughout all of this, I have been deeply moved by the unwavering kindness, empathy and support shown by our Bruin community. I want to thank you for these acts of compassion, which I have seen firsthand. We are seeing what happens when we all come together,” Frenk said.
“We will continue to communicate with you immediately on any new developments. We are here for each other, and as Bruins, we will get through this together.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor invites Trump to survey damage
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger extended the invitation on Saturday.
“We need all levels of support, both at the local county level, the state level and the federal level, and we need it immediately,” Barger said Saturday afternoon at a news conference. “I cannot stress enough how important that is and will continue to be in the future.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump’s team had responded, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“Engaging the White House makes the way for the rapid deployment of federal resources, including emergency personnel and financial assistance,” she said.
President Joe Biden spoke with Lindsey Horvath, another Los Angeles County supervisor, and Ventura County Supervisor, Kelly Long, by phone to discuss the latest updates on the wildfires.
The president has been receiving regular briefings from his staff on the wildfires and has pledged full federal reimbursement for 100% of disaster assistance costs over the next 180 days. It’s not clear if that will stick as Trump’s inauguration is on January 20.
Death toll rises to 16
At least 16 people have died due to the fires, according to an update from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. Eleven deaths were related to the Eaton fire, and five others to the Palisades fire. All cases are pending identification and next of kin notifications before additional information is available.
Woman who is five months pregnant loses everything in Palisades fire
Lacey Galbraith and her husband Jordan learned their home was destroyed a day after the fire ignited up the hill from where the couple work. As the blaze grew, the couple, who work at a church and school, helped evacuate children, walking them a mile to the nearest fire station where parents picked them up.
The remaining kids were walked another three miles to Pacific Coast Highway for safety. The couple were unable to return to their homes and needed a friend to grab their passports and dog.
“They have literally nothing but the clothes on their backs,” a friend who started a GoFundMe for the couple wrote. The couple is expecting a child in a few months, the post noted.
Many homes in the couple’s neighborhood have been dropped from insurance companies in recent years due to fire danger, the GoFundMe page states. “Because of the fire risk, Jordan and Lacey were not able to get renters insurance, so they have lost everything.
“They have lost their home, all of their possessions, and probably their places of work.” Funds raised through the site will go toward purchasing new clothing, personal items, furniture, and “to help fill the gap as there is much uncertainty about the future of their jobs.”
Photos of the couple’s home show it burnt to the ground. The GoFundMe has raised $80,000 out of a $85,000 goal.
Los Angeles Getty Center’s priceless collection braces for wildfires as evacuation order expands to museum
The Getty Center and Villa, museums that house some of the most priceless pieces of art in the Los Angeles area, remain stable as wildfires continue, a museum representative said in an update on Saturday.
The villa, located in the Pacific Palisades, has been in an evacuation zone for days. The Palisades fire pushed eastward on Friday, prompting officials to expand mandatory evacuation orders into an area that encompasses the museum.
Both are in affluent neighborhoods that many celebrities call home. More than 35,000 people live in Brentwood and roughly 24,000 people reside in the Pacific Palisades. Vice President Kamala Harris owns a home in Brentwood with her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
