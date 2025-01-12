California fires latest: 16 confirmed dead and at least 13 missing as dangerous winds set to return after weekend

✕ Close Before and after: Piles of ash line streets in videos showing extent of devastation caused by LA fires

Los Angeles firefighters continue to battle several stubborn wildfires across the California county as the death toll grows to at least 16 people.

The county’s medical examiner announced on Saturday at least five people have died in the Palisades fire, and another 11 people were killed in the Eaton fire.

On Friday night, reports that the Palisades fire on the city’s western edge was heading in a new direction prompted fresh evacuation orders for much of the Brentwood neighborhood and the foothills of the San Fernando Valley.

High desert winds picked up on Saturday across parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and are expected to strengthen into the weekend, which could hinder firefighting efforts and strengthen the blazes.

The Palisades and Eaton fires are among the most destructive in the state’s history. Roughly 11 percent of the Palisades fire is contained, while 15 percent of the Eaton fire has been contained, as of Saturday evening.

Firefighters have made some progress containing several other fires: The Kenneth fire is 80 percent contained, the Hurst fire is 76 percent contained, and the Lidia fire has been entirely contained, according to authorities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has demanded investigations into the county’s fire hydrants and other water failures. Some hydrants in the Palisades were unusable earlier this week and reservoir water was reportedly not available, impairing efforts to protect homes.