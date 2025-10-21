The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A White House official, on Tuesday, denied reports that President Donald Trump is planning to commute the sentence of Sean “Diddy” Combs as early as this week.

Days after Trump commuted the sentence of George Santos, a former Republican congressman who pleaded guilty to fraud, TMZ reported that the president was turning his attention to Combs.

An unnamed source told TMZ that Trump was “vacillating” on intervening on behalf of Combs, a music mogul convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution in a high-profile trial that centered on now-acquitted allegations of sex trafficking.

But a White House official said there was zero truth to the report.

“We would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news," the White House official said. “The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

open image in gallery President Donald Trump confirmed lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked for a presidential pardon ( Getty )

TMZ initially reported that White House staff were urging the president not to commute Combs’ four-year sentence, but the unnamed source contended Trump “will do what he wants.”

The tabloid news outlet said Tuesday it stands by its “accurate” reporting.

Lawyers for Combs confirmed over the summer that they asked Trump to pardon their client. Trump also confirmed that earlier this month, but has not definitively said whether or not he would pardon the music mogul.

When asked about pardoning Combs in May, Trump said he was unsure about it but would “look at the facts.

“If I think someone was mistreated, it wouldn’t matter whether they like me or don’t,” Trump said.

When asked again in an August interview with Newsmax, the president hinted it was unlikely he would pardon Combs, saying he was once “very friendly” with Combs but that he became “very hostile” after Trump ran for office.

“So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult," Trump said of the pardon. "Makes it more — I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do."

The Independent has asked an attorney for Combs for comment.

open image in gallery Combs, depicted in a courtroom sketch, has maintained his innocence throughout his trial and sentencing – lawyers for the music mogul indicated Monday they plan to appeal ( Reuters )

Combs, who was convicted in July on the two counts, was sentenced to 50 months in prison, and five years of supervised release, and fined $500,000. Throughout his trial and sentencing, Combs has maintained his innocence.

Combs’ lawyers indicated Monday they plan to appeal his conviction and sentence.

As president, Trump has the power to pardon those convicted of crimes or commute sentences. Trump is no stranger to issuing clemency, especially to high-profile individuals.

In addition to Santos, Trump has commuted the sentences of high-profile individuals, including reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, rapper NBA Youngboy, and Death Row Records co-founder Harry O.

So far, this term, Trump has granted clemency to than 1,670 people – most of whom are people convicted of crimes associated with the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.