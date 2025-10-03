The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A federal judge on Friday will sentence Sean “Diddy” Combs after the music mogul was found guilty of prostitution-related charges.

The government brought five charges against him — two counts of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution — but a New York jury in July acquitted the 55-year-old of the more serious charges and found him guilty of the prostitution charges.

Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, meaning he faces 20 years behind bars.

The rapper will be sentenced on Friday. His defense team has asked that their client be sentenced to no more than 14 months, but prosecutors are seeking more than 11 years in prison.

During the dramatic two-month trial, Diddy’s ex-girlfriends and former associates testified about his drug use, domestic abuse, and “freak offs” — which would sometimes last days and often included male escorts.

Here are the charges that were brought against Diddy:

open image in gallery Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty on two out of five counts. ( Invision/AP )

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy - Not Guilty

The government charged Diddy with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy act by conspiring with a “criminal enterprise” to carry out a pattern of illegal behavior.

Prosecutors accused him of running a criminal enterprise, comprised of his staff and associates, to commit crimes including sex trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor, bribery, arson, and obstruction of justice since at least 2008.

This was done, according to the government, so the rapper could abuse, threaten and coerce women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desire while also protecting his reputation by concealing his behavior.

RICO laws were created in 1970 to prosecute people involved in organized crime, such as Mafia members.

The charge carried a maximum sentence of life in prison – the most severe punishment out of any of the charges.

open image in gallery Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty on two out of five counts. ( REUTERS )

Count 2: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion - Not Guilty

The mogul was charged with one count of sex trafficking as related to “Victim 1,” his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Prosecutors say Diddy recruited Ventura into his orbit after she signed with his record label, Bad Boy Records, and he began flirting with her.

Ventura testified that she was afraid of Diddy, who physically abused them at times, and wanted to do whatever she could to keep him happy, including participating in “freak offs.”

Combs would hire male escorts and watch them engage in sexual activity with Ventura. The music mogul also sometimes filmed these encounters, which Ventura said he later used as blackmail.

The charge carried a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

Count 3: Transportation for purposes of prostitution - Guilty

The government charged Combs with one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution related to Ventura. Prosecutors claim the music mogul knowingly transported Ventura and other male escorts across state lines and internationally for the purposes of engaging in prostitution.

At multiple times between 2009 and 2018, Combs paid for Ventura and male sex workers to fly to cities across the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Ibiza, in order to participate in “freak offs.”

open image in gallery Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, a musician, testified for several days in Combs’ sex-trafficking trial about the physical abuse she endured during the 10-year-long relationship with Combs ( Reuters )

Combs and Ventura recruited male escorts mainly through the escort service Cowboys 4 Angels. They were paid up to $6,000 to participate in “freak offs” but only received money when Combs felt their performances were complete.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Count 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion - Not Guilty

The rapper was charged with one count of sex trafficking as related to “Victim 2,” his ex-girlfriend known under the pseudonym “Jane.”

Prosecutors alleged that he enticed “Jane” into his orbit under the promise of lavish trips, expensive gifts, a real relationship and more. He then pressured her into performing for “freak offs” by controlling her financially through paying her rent.

“Jane” testified that she felt obligated to perform in the sex marathons as a result.

The charge carried a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

open image in gallery ‘Jane,’ a pseudonym for one of Combs’ ex-girlfriends, testified during the trial that she felt obligated to participate in ‘freak offs’ because Combs was paying her rent ( Reuters )

Count 5: Transportation for purposes of prostitution - Guilty

Diddy faced an additional charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution related to the travel of “Jane” and male escorts.

Prosecutors said between 2021 and 2024, Combs had “Jane” travel across state lines in order to participate in “freak offs” with male escorts, which were occasionally filmed.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.