A January 6 rioter, pardoned by President Donald Trump, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, according to a report.

Christopher Moynihan, 34, was arrested Sunday after texting that he planned to “eliminate” Jeffries while he spoke at the Economic Club of New York Monday, according to court documents obtained by CBS News.

Moynihan allegedly wrote: “Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live,”, according to a New York court filing.

He is also accused of writing: “Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated, I will kill him for the future.”

Moynihan was one of more than 1,500 Trump supporters charged with crimes connected to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was found guilty in August 2022 of obstructing an official proceeding and pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced in February 2023 to 21 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Moynihan was one of the first Trump supporters to breach police barricades and enter the Capitol. At the time of his sentencing, prosecutors said that while inside the Capitol building, Moynihan “rifled through a notebook on top of a Senator’s desk, saying, ‘There’s gotta be something in here we can f***ing use against these scumbags.”

Moynihan faces a new felony charge of making a terroristic threat, prosecutors said Monday.

He was arrested by New York State Police in Clinton, a small town in the Hudson Valley, about two hours north of Manhattan.

An investigation into the incident was started by the FBI, according to CBS.

Moynihan was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center “in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $30,000 bond or an $80,000 partially secured bond,” state police said.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case Thursday in Dutchess County.

While Moynihan is not the first pardoned Jan 6 rioter to be subsequently arrested on unrelated charges, he is the first to face charges of making a violent threat against a member of Congress, according to CBS.

This is a breaking news story...