‘He used to really like me’: Trump has not ruled out pardoning Diddy - but would he really do it?

Since Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on two federal charges, the question of whether President Donald Trump could pardon him has resurfaced.

Diddy, 55, was acquitted Wednesday of the most serious federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Trump is no stranger to pardoning rappers or reality TV stars. In the final days of his first term, Trump granted pardons for rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black: Wayne for federal weapons charges and Kodak for similar firearm-related offenses.

In May 2025, Trump continued this trend by pardoning NBA YoungBoy, who had faced federal weapons violations, and commuting the sentence of Larry Hoover, a former gang leader whose case had long drawn attention from artists like Kanye West and Drake.

Trump also granted full pardons to Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, in May 2025 after their convictions on fraud and tax evasion.

He previously pardoned Angela Stanton-King, a former cast member of BET’s From the Bottom Up, in 2020. Stanton-King had served time for her role in a stolen car ring and later became a political activist.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs “used to really like me,” and that he would “look at the facts” before considering a pardon. ( Getty )

Could Trump pardon Diddy?

The short answer is yes: Trump could pardon Diddy.

The president has the authority to pardon anyone he chooses for federal crimes and offenses against the United States.

However, pardoning Diddy would be controversial based on the alleged sexual assaults involved in this case.

open image in gallery Trump and Diddy are both native New Yorkers - but Trump claims their relationship got “busted up” when he got involved in politics. ( WireImage )

What has Trump said about pardoning Diddy?

Trump didn’t rule out pardoning Diddy during a White House press briefing on May 30, though he did note that no one from Diddy’s camp has formally reached out to explore that process.

"I would certainly look at the facts," Trump responded to a reporter who asked the question. "If I think somebody was mistreated – whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact."

"I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years," Trump continued. "He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read."

"You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right," the president said. "I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country.”

open image in gallery Suge Knight, who is serving a 28-year sentence in California, said in May that he thinks Trump could pardon his rival Diddy. ( Getty Images )

Suge Knight thinks it could happen

Suge Knight, Diddy’s longtime music mogul rival, told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo in a phone call from prison in May that he feels Diddy has some “influence” that could affect the case outcome.

“I think he’s got some favors with the government,” Knight said of Diddy.

“I think they’re gonna show him a little leeway. It might not seem like it when it’s all said and done, but I don’t think he has nothing to worry about, and I don’t think he’s worried because he’s gonna be federal, and if he gets convicted, Trump’s gonna pardon him,” Knight added.

open image in gallery Rapper 50 Cent has been outspoken against Diddy on social media throughout his whole trial. ( Getty Images )

50 Cent will reach out to Trump about not pardoning Diddy

In a since-deleted Instagram post on June 5, captured by Rolling Stone, rapper 50 Cent posted old clips of Diddy condemning Trump.

“[Diddy] said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” 50 Cent captioned the post.

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. While working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated not Puffy Daddy,” the “In Da Club” rapper continued.

open image in gallery Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing dozens of people in civil suits against Diddy. ( Getty Images )

Tony Buzbee: ‘No chance in hell Trump pardons Diddy’

In June, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing dozens of people with civil suits against Diddy for alleged sex crimes, said he does not think the president would pardon the “Bad Boyyz For Life” rapper.

“I don’t think there’s any chance in hell that Donald J. Trump pardons P. Diddy,” Buzbee told Vulture. “He may have been sending it up the flagpole to see what the reaction was, and obviously it was a huge reaction and TMZ went nuts and everybody else went nuts, but I don’t ever see that happening.”