Virginia Giuffre’s brother has penned a furious open letter to Ghislaine Maxwell as she refuses to testify over her links to pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced socialite declined to answer questions from a congressional committee on Monday, vowing to only speak out if she is granted clemency by President Trump.

Sky Roberts, whose sister became the poster child for survivors of Epstein and who tragically ended her own life last year, railed against Maxwell in a letter that was delivered to the committee and also shared on social media.

“Ghislaine Maxwell, you were not a bystander,” Roberts wrote. “You were not ‘misled’. You were a central, deliberate actor in a system built to find children, isolate them, groom them, and deliver them to abuse.

“You used trust as a weapon. You targeted vulnerability and turned it into access. That is not a mistake. That is not poor judgment. That is predation.”

open image in gallery Sky Roberts, pictured with wife Amanda, penned a furious open letter to Ghislaine Maxwell saying she did not deserve forgiveness. ( Heather Diehl/Getty Images )

In his letter, Roberts drew attention to his sister's description of Maxwell.

“Ghislaine was a monster; she was often more vicious and cruel than Epstein. Put it this way: Epstein was Pinocchio, and she was Gepetto. She was the guy controlling,” Giuffre wrote in her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, which was published after her death.

Roberts slammed Maxwell for the part she played in building a “template of exploitation” that was used to abuse young girls.

“The suffering was not incidental to what you did. It was the point. It was your reward for a sadistic system you helped create.”

Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Epstein, is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, and invoked her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent during a House Oversight Committee deposition Monday morning.

David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, said he advised his client to remain silent given her ongoing appeal to her 2021 conviction, but said she was “prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump.”

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer questions on Monday morning, invoking her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. ( House Oversight Committee )

Maxwell remained silent when faced with questions about her knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities, but told lawmakers that both President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton were innocent of wrongdoing.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, who subpoenaed Maxwell, said he was “disappointed” in her deposition. Comer told The Independent the committee considered giving her immunity, but ultimately decided against it after speaking with survivors.

“This was something new today, obviously that's not for me to decide, that's for the president to decide,” Comer said.

While the president has acknowledged his ability to pardon Maxwell, he has not expressed an interest in doing so.

open image in gallery Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre ended her own life in April 2025 before the release of her memoir, “Nobody’s Girl”. ( Bebeto Matthews/AP )

Roberts said in his letter that forgiveness was “neither owed, nor offered” to Maxwell, and he urged Congress to continue investigating why she had been moved to a minimum-security prison after an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

He ended with another direct quote from Giuffre, in which she addressed her tormenter directly:

“Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell,” Giuffre wrote before her death. “Trapped in a cage forever just like you trapped your victims.”

Maxwell’s deposition followed the Justice Department's release of three million pages of documents related to the government’s Epstein files.

Many of the documents are emails between Epstein, Maxwell, and third parties, and it is widely believed that Maxwell could shed more light on those involved.