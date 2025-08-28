Nurse mom of Minnesota shooting victim was working in ICU when wounded daughter arrived

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The mother of Sophia Forchas, one of the 15 children injured in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school, is a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit who was working at the hospital the morning when her daughter and others began arriving for emergency treatment.

“Her mother, a Pediatric Critical Care nurse, arrived at work to help during the tragedy, before knowing it was her children’s school that was attacked, and that her daughter was critically injured,” according to a GoFundMe page that lists Forchas’s father Thomas as an organizer.

“Sophia was shot during the attack and is currently in critical condition in the ICU,” the page adds. “She has already undergone emergency surgery, and her medical team is doing everything they can to stabilize her. Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult — but she is strong, and she is not alone.”

The Independent has contacted the family for comment.

The hospital, Hennepin County Medical Center, told People magazine that Forchas’s mother is an employee in the pediatric ICU where the 12-year-old is in critical condition along with other shooting victims.

Minneapolis Catholic school shooting killed two and injured 18 people, including 15 children, among them Sophia Forchas, 12, who was taken for treatment to a hospital where her mother works in the pediatric ICU as a nurse ( Michelle Erickson and Thomas Forchas / GoFundMe )

During the early-morning shooting, which took place as students of Annunciation Catholic School and local parishioners were in the middle of the first Mass of the school year, two children were shot and killed, and 18 others were injured overall.

Sophia Forchas’s younger brother was inside the school during the shooting but was physically unharmed.

“The trauma of witnessing such a terrifying event — and knowing his sister was critically injured — is something no child should ever experience,” the GoFundMe page reads.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.