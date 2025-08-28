Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Nurse mom of Minnesota shooting victim was working in ICU when wounded daughter arrived

Sophia Forchas, 12, has undergone emergency surgery and is in ‘critical condition’ after shooting, family says

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Thursday 28 August 2025 14:57 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
'They were literally praying' Mayor and police chief reveal details of Minneapolis shooting

The mother of Sophia Forchas, one of the 15 children injured in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school, is a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit who was working at the hospital the morning when her daughter and others began arriving for emergency treatment.

“Her mother, a Pediatric Critical Care nurse, arrived at work to help during the tragedy, before knowing it was her children’s school that was attacked, and that her daughter was critically injured,” according to a GoFundMe page that lists Forchas’s father Thomas as an organizer.

“Sophia was shot during the attack and is currently in critical condition in the ICU,” the page adds. “She has already undergone emergency surgery, and her medical team is doing everything they can to stabilize her. Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult — but she is strong, and she is not alone.”

The Independent has contacted the family for comment.

The hospital, Hennepin County Medical Center, told People magazine that Forchas’s mother is an employee in the pediatric ICU where the 12-year-old is in critical condition along with other shooting victims.

Minneapolis Catholic school shooting killed two and injured 18 people, including 15 children, among them Sophia Forchas, 12, who was taken for treatment to a hospital where her mother works in the pediatric ICU as a nurse
Minneapolis Catholic school shooting killed two and injured 18 people, including 15 children, among them Sophia Forchas, 12, who was taken for treatment to a hospital where her mother works in the pediatric ICU as a nurse (Michelle Erickson and Thomas Forchas / GoFundMe)
Recommended

During the early-morning shooting, which took place as students of Annunciation Catholic School and local parishioners were in the middle of the first Mass of the school year, two children were shot and killed, and 18 others were injured overall.

Sophia Forchas’s younger brother was inside the school during the shooting but was physically unharmed.

“The trauma of witnessing such a terrifying event — and knowing his sister was critically injured — is something no child should ever experience,” the GoFundMe page reads.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in