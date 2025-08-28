8-year-old killed in Minnesota church shooting is identified as father gives heartbreaking statement
8-year-old killed in shooting loved family, fishing, and sports, father said in emotional press conference
One of the two young victims of Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school has been identified as Fletcher Merkel, age 8.
“Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son Fletcher away from us,” his father Jessie said at a press conference on Thursday. “Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him, and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming.”
“Please remember Fletcher for person he was, and not act the act that ended his life,” his father added. “Give kids an extra hug and kiss today. We love you Fletcher. You will always be with us.”
The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at a church next to Annunciation Catholic School, killing two people and injuring 18, mostly children.
During the incident, in which students and local parishioners were gathered for the first Mass of the school year, the shooter Robin Westman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
