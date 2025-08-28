The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One of the two young victims of Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school has been identified as Fletcher Merkel, age 8.

“Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son Fletcher away from us,” his father Jessie said at a press conference on Thursday. “Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him, and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming.”

“Please remember Fletcher for person he was, and not act the act that ended his life,” his father added. “Give kids an extra hug and kiss today. We love you Fletcher. You will always be with us.”

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at a church next to Annunciation Catholic School, killing two people and injuring 18, mostly children.

During the incident, in which students and local parishioners were gathered for the first Mass of the school year, the shooter Robin Westman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fletcher Merkel, age 8, was one of the two people killed in Wednesday’s shooting, which also injured 18 as shots broke out during a morning Mass service ( Merkel Family )

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.