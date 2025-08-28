The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Melania Trump has called for “pre-emptive intervention” to tackle the early warning signs of potential school shooters after two children were killed at a school in Minneapolis.

In a post on X, the First Lady condemned the “tragic” mass killing and touted the need for “behavioral threat assessments” to identify what she called “warning signs” of would-be killers.

It comes after a shooter opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic School at about 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday as pupils attended mass. Two children, aged eight and 10, were shot dead in the pews while 17 others, including 14 children and three parishioners in their 80s, were injured, police said.

open image in gallery Two children were killed in the mass shooting Wednesday

The suspect fired dozens of rounds through the stained glass window of the church before taking their own life as law enforcement arrived, according to police. Authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the attack.

“The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters,” Melania wrote in a post on X. “Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions.

“To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms.

“Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer.”

open image in gallery Melania Trump said her heart was “shattered” for the loved ones of the children ( Samuel Corum/Getty Images )

She later added her “heart was shattered” for the families and friends of the two children killed in what she labelled a “senseless and depraved violent act”.

“There is nothing that anyone can say to make your grief go away, but please know that you are not alone,” she wrote. “My thoughts, love, and deepest sympathy are with you during this dreadful time.”

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said on Wednesday afternoon detectives were looking at a video “manifesto” which was posted to YouTube to “try and develop a motive”.

The videos, which have since been removed, show weapons etched with racial slurs and a death threat against President Donald Trump. In another clip, the suspect Robin Westman, who legally changed their name to Robin in 2019 and identified as a woman, shared their obsession with other mass shooters.