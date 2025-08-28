'They were literally praying' Mayor and police chief reveal details of Minneapolis shooting

The shooter who opened fire at a church on the south side of Minneapolis on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Law enforcement sources told the Associated Press that Robin Westman attacked the church, adjacent to Annunciation Catholic School, as school children were celebrating Mass at the start of the academic year. Westman once attended the school.

Authorities have confirmed that two children were killed and 17 others were injured, 14 of them children, two of whom are in critical condition. A witness from inside the church said the shooter “pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots.”

Westman was initially described by authorities as “a man” in his early twenties, dressed all in black and armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. However, court documents later revealed that in 2019, the shooter changed their name from Robert to Robin and that they identified as a woman.

No motive is known at this time, and Westman took their own life.

President Donald Trump has offered condolences to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

A distraught Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected offers of “thoughts and prayers,” saying at a press conference: “You cannot put into words the gravity, tragedy or absolute pain of the situation.”