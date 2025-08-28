Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Second victim of Minnesota church shooting identified as ‘bright, joyful and deeply loved’ 10-year-old

Both victims of Minneapolis shooting have now been identified

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Thursday 28 August 2025 19:28 EDT
Father of 8-year-old victim in Minneapolis shooting makes emotional statement

The second victim of the deadly mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday has been identified as Harper Moyski, age 10.

"We are devastated to share that our beloved daughter, Harper Moyski, was tragically killed in the recent school shooting,” parents Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin said in a statement to media outlets. “Harper was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her.”

“"Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss,” the statement adds. “As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.”

Earlier today, Fletcher Merkel, 8, was named as the other victim in the shooting, which also wounded 18 people, mostly children.

“Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son Fletcher away from us,” his father, Jessie, said at a press conference on Thursday. “Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him, and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming.”

Harper Moyski (pictured), 10, and Fletcher Merkel, 8, have been identified as the two victims of Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis (Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

