Matthew Livelsberger named as Cybertruck explosion suspect by local media

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel on New Year’s Day has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger, according to a local media report.

Multiple informed sources told ABC affiliate Denver 7 that Livelsberged, a former Army veteran of Colorado Springs, was behind the wheel of the vehicle which exploded outside the Trump Invternational Hotel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive at 8.40 a.m on Wednesday.

Livelsberger allegedly died in the blast, according to the sources. Seven indivduals sustained injuries, Las Vegas County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Sources told the outlet that multiple addresses had been associated with the alleged suspect, with the FBI awaiting a search warrant for one residence onn Marksheffel road late on Wednesday.

Authorities continue to investigate the explosion as a possible act of terror, an official with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News, but a potential motive is not yet known.

“At this time, we are investigating a number of leads, and I’m not prepared to release any of that information to you just yet. I can tell you that there are seven victims right now that sustained injuries from the explosion,” McMahill said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.