Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

At least 2 students injured in shooting involving ‘active assailant’ at Colorado high school

Wednesday’s school shooting took place in Jefferson County, where the Columbine school shooting happened in 1999

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 10 September 2025 16:02 EDT
At least three people are injured Wednesday after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado
At least three people are injured Wednesday after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado (The Independent)

At least three people, two of whom have been confirmed to be students, were injured on Wednesday after an “active assailant” at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, the Jefferson County Fire Department tells ABC News.

The three victims are in critical condition and being transported to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital, spokesperson Lindsay Radford told The Denver Post.

A reunification location is set up at Bergen Meadow Elementary School at 1928 Hiwan Drive, county emergency officials said on social media.

Jefferson County was also where the Columbine school shooting occurred in 1999.

More to come....

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in