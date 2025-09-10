The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least three people, two of whom have been confirmed to be students, were injured on Wednesday after an “active assailant” at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, the Jefferson County Fire Department tells ABC News.

The three victims are in critical condition and being transported to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital, spokesperson Lindsay Radford told The Denver Post.

A reunification location is set up at Bergen Meadow Elementary School at 1928 Hiwan Drive, county emergency officials said on social media.

Jefferson County was also where the Columbine school shooting occurred in 1999.

More to come....