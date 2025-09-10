At least 2 students injured in shooting involving ‘active assailant’ at Colorado high school
Wednesday’s school shooting took place in Jefferson County, where the Columbine school shooting happened in 1999
At least three people, two of whom have been confirmed to be students, were injured on Wednesday after an “active assailant” at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, the Jefferson County Fire Department tells ABC News.
The three victims are in critical condition and being transported to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital, spokesperson Lindsay Radford told The Denver Post.
A reunification location is set up at Bergen Meadow Elementary School at 1928 Hiwan Drive, county emergency officials said on social media.
More to come....