Missouri man fatally shoots roommate for forgetting to bring drugs to football watch party, police say

A gathering to watch college football at a St. Louis home over the weekend turned deadly when a man allegedly shot his roommate during an argument over drugs, authorities said.

Marvin Byrd, 54, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest in the killing of his roommate, 58-year-old Dwayne Thomas, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

According to court records obtained by KMOV, Byrd grew angry at Thomas when his roommate failed to bring drugs and household items to the party. Additional details about the items were not available.

The argument escalated and allegedly resulted in the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

When St. Louis police arrived at the Henner Avenue home, they found Thomas lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

open image in gallery Marvin Byrd, 54, allegedly told detectives the shooting was the result of a “long buildup of frustration” with the victim, Dwayne Thomas ( City of St. Louis Division of Corrections )

Byrd told detectives the shooting was the result of a “long buildup of frustration” with Thomas, according to charging documents.

“The defendant explained to detectives that the confidential victim was being verbally ‘reckless,’” police wrote. “Initially, the defendant stated the confidential victim charged at him. He later stated that ‘it was an accident’ and this was a result of a long build-up of frustration with the confidential victim.”

An eyewitness told investigators they heard the gunfire, then saw Byrd standing nearby holding a weapon. The incident was also captured on a doorbell camera, according to police.

Byrd was taken into custody at the scene after resisting arrest. He is being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center without bond.