Victim kidnapped and shot 17 times before his remains were dumped in a church parking lot
Raymond Cooper, 34, has been charged in connection with the killing of Oscar Cruz
What began as a violent home invasion in the middle of the night ended with a young Georgia father’s body being dumped in a church parking lot, riddled with bullets, police say.
Oscar Cruz, 28, was kidnapped from his home in July, bound with duct tape and shot 17 times before his remains were left outside Cannon United Methodist Church on Web Ginn House Road in Gwinnett, Georgia, according to WSBTV.
Raymond Cooper, 34, has been charged in connection with the killing, according to Gwinnett County police.
Police say Cooper allegedly forced his way into Cruz’s home on Gin Blossom Circle around 1 a.m., kidnapped him at gunpoint, and drove him to the church, where the fatal shooting occurred, according to WSBTV.
After a months-long investigation, Cooper was recently arrested in DeKalb County. He faces seven felony charges, including malice murder, home invasion, kidnapping and armed robbery.
Detectives are still working to determine if others were involved.
The relationship between the two men is unclear. Details of what led to the killing were not released.
Family members describe Cruz, who leaves behind a 4-year-old son, as a devoted father and “one of the sweetest souls you could ever meet,” according to a GoFundMe. More than $15,000 has been raised since the fundraiser’s launch.
“His smile, his kindness, and the way he loved his son will never be forgotten,” the page read.