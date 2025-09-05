Victim kidnapped and shot 17 times before his remains were dumped in a church parking lot

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

What began as a violent home invasion in the middle of the night ended with a young Georgia father’s body being dumped in a church parking lot, riddled with bullets, police say.

Oscar Cruz, 28, was kidnapped from his home in July, bound with duct tape and shot 17 times before his remains were left outside Cannon United Methodist Church on Web Ginn House Road in Gwinnett, Georgia, according to WSBTV.

Raymond Cooper, 34, has been charged in connection with the killing, according to Gwinnett County police.

Police say Cooper allegedly forced his way into Cruz’s home on Gin Blossom Circle around 1 a.m., kidnapped him at gunpoint, and drove him to the church, where the fatal shooting occurred, according to WSBTV.

open image in gallery Raymond Cooper (picturted) is accused of killing Oscar Cruz in July and dumping his body in a church parking lot. ( Gwinnett County )

open image in gallery Cruz, 28, was kidnapped from his home in July and taken to a church where he was fatally shot, police said. ( GoFundMe )

After a months-long investigation, Cooper was recently arrested in DeKalb County. He faces seven felony charges, including malice murder, home invasion, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Detectives are still working to determine if others were involved.

The relationship between the two men is unclear. Details of what led to the killing were not released.

Family members describe Cruz, who leaves behind a 4-year-old son, as a devoted father and “one of the sweetest souls you could ever meet,” according to a GoFundMe. More than $15,000 has been raised since the fundraiser’s launch.

“His smile, his kindness, and the way he loved his son will never be forgotten,” the page read.