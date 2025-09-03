Texas man accused of shooting 19-year-old to death says he was ‘testing his cousin’s reaction’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas man accused of shooting his 19-year-old cousin dead told police it was accidental — and that he was trying to test his reaction time.

Jose Magareno, 21, was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his younger cousin, Emmanuel Najera, on Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Najera and his younger brother were visiting Magareno at his home in Dallas to celebrate Najera’s birthday when the shooting unfolded around 5 p.m., according to a Dallas police arrest-warrant affidavit obtained by the outlet.

The group was in a bedroom discussing firearms and practicing concealed carry when Magareno asked Najera to test his “reaction time,” the affidavit said.

Instead, Magareno drew a loaded pistol and shot Najera in the chest, the affidavit said.

Jose Magareno, 21, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his 19-year-old cousin, Emmanuel Najera, whom he fatally shot while testing his reaction time, according to police. ( Dallas County Jail )

Magareno called 911 and told the operator he “accidentally” shot his younger cousin, according to the affidavit.

The 21-year-old later told police he regularly practiced using his firearm and believed he had removed the rounds from the gun before pointing it at his cousin and pulling the trigger.

Najera was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.

Magareno was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge. As of Wednesday, his bond had not been set, according to jail records.

Police investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.