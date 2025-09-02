Suspect charged with murder for fatally shooting 11-year-old boy playing ding-dong-ditch

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy who was playing “ding dong ditch” in Harris County, Texas.

Leon Gonzalo Jr. was booked into jail on Tuesday morning and charged with murder, according to Harris County court records reviewed by CNN. His address matches the home where the 11-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday evening. Witnesses said the boy was running away when he was shot.

“A witness says someone ran out of that house and was shooting at the kids running down the street, and unfortunately, sadly enough, one of the boys, who was 11 years old, was shot in the back,” HPD Homicide Detective Sgt. Michael Cass told KHOU 11.

Local emergency crews took the boy to a nearby hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. He died on Sunday afternoon.

open image in gallery The 11-year-old died on Sunday after he was transported to the hospital on Saturday night with multiple gunshot wounds ( KHOU 11 )

Police initially detained someone at the scene for questioning, but they were later released. Police also said they seized several rifles and handguns as evidence from the home while executing a search warrant.

Cass told KHOU 11 earlier this week that investigators don’t think the boy was shot in self-defense.

“In my opinion, it does not look like any type of self-defense,” Cass said. “It wasn’t close to the house, so it’ll more than likely be a murder charge.”

“Ding dong ditch” is an age-old prank that involves ringing someone’s doorbell or knocking on their door and running away before they answer the door. The prank has recently gained popularity on social media, including on TikTok.

Another Texas was also arrested on August 7 and hit with three felony charges after Frisco police said he fired his gun at a group of teens who attempted the “ding dong ditch” prank at his house, CBS News reports.

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson warned against the dangers of the prank.

“The teens involved in this case are very fortunate they were not shot and killed or seriously injured,” he told CBS News. “For homeowners, it is important to understand that there are legal and criminal consequences for running outside and shooting at a vehicle fleeing the scene.”

In May, an 18-year-old in Virginia was also shot and killed while filming a “ding dong ditch” prank for TikTok. Tyler Chase Butler, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Butler says he was acting “out of a genuine fear for his safety and the safety of his mother,” according to a statement from his attorneys.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.