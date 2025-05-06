The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenage lacrosse star was shot dead by a homeowner during an alleged break-in, but his accomplice told police it was a TikTok prank gone wrong.

Michael Bosworth Jr, 18, died after he was shot in the torso in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police were called after they received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence near the area of Mackenzie Lane.

There, they found Bosworth, who later died from his injuries, another juvenile who was grazed by a bullet and a third teenager who was unharmed in the incident, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The two juveniles have not been named.

The group, according to an affidavit, were playing a viral TikTok prank known as “Ding Dong Ditch,” which involves knocking on people’s doors or ringing their doorbells and running away before residents answer.

Detective Earle Swift wrote in the affidavit that one of the boys in the group told him that they weren’t there to steal anything and they had played the prank on a couple of homes before Bosworth was fatally shot.

Videos of the pranks were meant to be shared on TikTok, according to the affidavit obtained by the Fredericksburg Free Lance Star.

Bosworth, a senior at Massaponox High School, died on the day of the school prom and was due to graduate later this month. The prom went ahead as planned, the school’s principal said in a letter sent to parents, and added that support was available for students affected by the incident. Images of Bosworth shared online showed him playing lacrosse.

As of Monday, no charges had been filed.

The Spotsylvania County commonwealth’s attorney is reviewing whether the homeowner, who has not been named, will face charges.