A teenage sleepover became a bloodbath after 16-year-old shot and killed while ‘fixing her friend’s hair’

What began as a typical summer sleepover ended in a bloodbath when gunfire ripped through a Kansas City home, killing a Missouri teenager.

Traelynn Sibley, 16, was just days away from starting her junior year at Grandview High School when she was “shot in the throat” while fixing a friend’s hair at a vanity, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime.

Prosecutors say the shots were fired at a residence on the 3600 block of Norton Avenue on August 9 by 21-year-old Bailey Lewis, who is now charged with second-degree felony murder in Sibley’s killing.

Investigators allege Lewis wasn’t targeting Sibley but a former friend who was inside the home, someone she’d had a falling out with months earlier.

open image in gallery Bailey Lewis, 21, has been charged with second-degree felony murder after allegedly shooting at a home, killing Traelynn Sibley ( Jackson County Sheriff's Office )

“The general spacing of the casings seemed to indicate the person(s) firing the shots were in motion southbound … as they were firing,” Kansas City Police detective David Adair wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives said the home and a red Mazda parked outside were riddled with bullets.

“The home had bullet damage/fragments inside and outside and a large amount of apparent blood leading from the living room to the bathroom area,” Adair wrote.

According to witnesses, the night had been quiet until the gunfire erupted.

“They described a normal night with two of the females fixing each other’s hair at a vanity near the front door of the structure, one female was in back bedroom while two adult males were playing video games in the living room,” the affidavit states. It was also noted that a toddler was present in the home at the time.

Witnesses reported hearing sounds of gunshots and observed projectiles entering the home through the front door and living room wall and window area.

Sibley “was fixing her friend’s hair at the vanity when she was shot in the throat,” the affidavit continued. “She ran to the bathroom where she collapsed.”

She was transported to a hospital where she died, prosecutors said.

open image in gallery Traelynn Sibley, 16, was just days away from starting her junior year at Grandview High School when she was ‘shot in the throat’ on August 9 during a sleepover ( Family handout )

Detectives connected Lewis to the fatal shooting after surveillance video captured her 2025 Hyundai Elantra driving to and from the scene. She was then captured on video shortly after the shooting exiting the same vehicle.

Witnesses told investigators Lewis knew where her former friend lived and had been upset over an alleged theft and a separate incident months earlier where someone got “jumped” at a gas station.

Prosecutors also linked Lewis to another shooting about 15 minutes before Sibley’s killing, saying her car was spotted at both crime scenes.

Lewis now faces multiple charges, including murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and accessory to armed criminal action. She is being held on a $400,000 bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.