MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk shot in the neck while speaking at Utah college event: Suspect in custody

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.

Video from bystanders on social media appears to show Kirk sitting on an outdoor stage during a question-and-answer event with students moments before a single loud crack can be heard, sending the crowd into panic. Video from the scene appears to show Kirk was shot in the neck before falling backward.

An alert sent to the university community said a suspect is in custody.

“A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker,” according to a university alert. “Police are investigating now, suspect in custody.”

The Department of Justice is investigating, and the FBI is “closely monitoring reports,” according to FBI director Kash Patel.

A single shot was fired at Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10, according to law enforcement and university officials ( AP )

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel said. “Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Kirk, a political activist and media personality who founded influential right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA, is well known for his campus appearances and debates surrounding hot-button issues.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” Turning Point USA spokesperson Aubrey Laitsch said.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and a host of administration officials and allies urged Americans to pray for Kirk following news of the shooting.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he is being briefed by law enforcement.

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable,” he said. “Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”

This is a developing story