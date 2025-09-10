Trump sends prayers after MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk shot in neck during university event: Latest updates
Turning Point USA founder attacked during outdoor speaking event at Utah college
Right-wing influencer and MAGA activist Charlie Kirk has been shot in the neck during a university event in Orem, Utah.
Video from bystanders, posted on social media, shows Kirk sitting at an outdoor booth, surrounded by hundreds of people, before a loud crack is heard.
Kirk then convulses and falls backwards as people begin screaming and running.
“A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker,” according to an alert from Utah Valley University. The university's official X account later confirmed that a suspect was in custody.
Kirk is a political activist and media personality who founded influential right-wing advocacy group, Turning Point USA.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau was “closely monitoring” the situation, and the Department of Justice is also investigating.
Who is Charlie Kirk?
Charlie Kirk is a 31-year-old political activist and media personality who founded influential right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA.
The MAGA broadcaster is well known for his campus appearances and debates surrounding hot-button issues.
He has emerged as an influential voice among Trump’s supporters with an audience on his social media channels and streaming video networks that reach millions of followers.
Kirk has also developed a close relationship with the president and other prominent Republican figures and has helped shape Trump’s Cabinet while leading get-out-the-vote campaigns that mobilized thousands of Turning Point members in the weeks leading up to the 2024 election.
Watch: Charlie Kirk posts video from Utah event just before shooting
Suspect in custody, UVU confirms
Utah Valley University has confirmed that a suspect is in custody following the shooting of Charlie Kirk.
“Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk,” the UVU official account wrote on X.
“He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody.”
Charlie Kirk still alive, his colleagues say
Kirk is still alive, his colleagues confirmed, after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck and losing a lot of blood.
“This is an ongoing situation,” Turning Point USA, the group founded by Kirk, wrote in a statement to the Daily Caller.
“We are in the process of confirming reports that Charlie Kirk was shot. He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time.”
Watch: Charlie Kirk shooting at college event described by witness
Gabby Giffords praying for Charlie Kirk's recovery
Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, says she and her husband, Senator Mark Kelly are praying for Charlie Kirk’s recovery.
Giffords herself survived being shot, during an attempted assassination in Tuscon, Arizona, in 2011.
The congresswoman suffered a sever brain injury during the incident, which eventually resulted in her resigning from office.
“I'm horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah,” Giffords wrote on X.
“Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence. Mark and I are praying for Charlie's recovery.”
Parkland survivor David Hogg speaks out on Charlie Kirk shooting
David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, says the attack on Charlie Kirk was “horrifying.”
“Horrifying news that Charlie Kirk has been shot. Gun violence and political violence have to fucking stop,” said Hogg, an anti-gun violence advocate and Democrat.
Utah Governor briefed on Charlie Kirk shooting
Utah Governor Spencer J Cox says those responsible for the attack on Charlie Kirk would be held “fully accountable.”
“I am being briefed by law enforcement following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah Valley University today,” Cox wrote on X.
“We will continue to share updates. Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life.
“Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”
Newsom calls attack on Kirk 'reprehensible'
California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded to the attack on Charlie Kirk, describing the incident as “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”
“In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form,” Newsom wrote on X.
Donald Trump calls for prayers for Charlie Kirk
Donald Trump was among those calling for prayers for Charlie Kirk after he was apparently shot.
“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the president wrote on Truth Social.
