Veteran marine found shot dead on side of the road after working an Uber shift

A Marine Corps veteran was found shot dead on the side of a Texas road last week after finishing up an Uber shift — as authorities say his body was likely dragged to the scene.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Thursday about a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run and found 28-year-old Jake Hieu Quoc Nguyen dumped on the side of the road in a suburb about 25 miles north of Houston, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers’ investigation into what they believed was a fatal hit-and-run turned more sinister after they discovered Nguyen had suffered a gunshot wound.

Detectives are now working to learn what circumstances led to the shooting, including whether it took place where Nguyen was found or at a different location.

From their investigation so far, authorities were able to determine that Nguyen, who lives in the area, was in a car that crashed outside a nearby apartment complex and left visible marks on the grass, Click2Houston reported.

open image in gallery Jake Hieu Quoc Nguyen, 28, was found shot dead on the side of the road in a Houston suburb on Thursday, authorities said. The Marine was working as an Uber driver before he was killed. ( GoFundMe )

Evidence suggests that Nguyen’s body was dragged to the location where he was found.

After abandoning the body, someone drove away in the vehicle he had been driving, investigators told the outlet.

Nguyen, who worked for Uber so he could help take care of his mother and sisters, had been driving customers for the ride-share the night of his death, his brother, Matthew Nguyen, told Fox 26.

"He picked up one customer and dropped him off downtown. After that, he still had some people in the car. Uber confirmed that’s the last time they heard from him."

His brother said that Nguyen was the second oldest of five children in the family, who immigrated to Houston from Vietnam. Nguyen had served in the Marine Corps and was studying to become an EMT.

"It’s just so hard to believe," Matthew Nguyen said. "I had just spoken to him on Tuesday, and he sounded like he finally figured some stuff out. Then we get a call on Friday… and this is the case."

A GoFundMe set up by the family to help “make ends meet” and cover funeral costs remembers Nguyen as an “easy-going guy” who “always came through when needed.”

“Our family will remember him as a hero in many ways and his legacy will live on through those who knew of his quiet but ventureful nature,” the fundraiser read.

open image in gallery Nguyen and his family immigrated to Texas from Vietnam, according to a report. ( GoFundMe )

It continued: “Jake was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. After his service in the Marine Corps he moved back home and took on caring for his mother and sisters. He truly embodied the cores of dedication and loyalty as he would sacrifice his time and resources to help anyone in need.”

The fundraiser had received over $36,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Uber told Fox26, “This is a devastating tragedy, and our thoughts are with the driver’s family and friends. We are in touch with law enforcement and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (713) 222-TIPS.

Information may lead to a reward, and authorities say the suspect or suspects could face capital murder charges in the case.