Manhunt for gunman after one killed and five injured in Texas sports bar shooting

A manhunt is underway after a gunman killed one person and wounded five others who were drinking in a bar near Houston, Texas, early Sunday.

The shooting at Alas Locas sports bar in Cleveland, around 45 miles northeast of Houston, was captured on security footage now being reviewed by investigators, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

One critically-injured victim was rushed to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, having been at the bar with his wife, according to officials. Five men and women were also shot, with two left in critical condition, Capt. David Myers of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

open image in gallery Witnesses said the suspect was seen drinking in the bar before the shooting ( Liberty County Sheriff's Office )

Witnesses said the suspect had been sitting alone at the bar quietly drinking for about an hour before leaving. He then returned around 2:30 a.m. local time and opened fire outside the bar, Myers said.

The gunman used either a .40 or .45-caliber handgun before fleeing in a white van which had no side windows, authorities added. Myers said at least 20 shots were fired, based on the number of shell casings which investigators found at the scene.

Police released images of the suspect, showing a man in a blue t-shirt smoking a cigarette in a car park, standing near a white van.

open image in gallery The suspect fled in a white van, cops said ( Liberty County Sheriff's Office )

The shooter’s identity and motives are still under investigation by police, who hope the security footage will help with identification.

Cops have asked anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras for footage of the van. Anyone who can help can call the sheriff's office at 936-336-4500 or call Crime Stoppers.

open image in gallery The suspect has not yet been identified ( Liberty County Sheriff's Office )

The incident comes after a similar shooting in the Houston area earlier this year. Six people were shot at the Latinas Sports Bar in southwest Houston on March 23.

Four people were critically injured in the shooting, which led to the arrest of 25-year-old Venezuelan national Jose Miguel Briceno, who was charged with aggravated assault mass shooting.

Police are still on the hunt for a second suspect who is believed to have fled to Mexico, according to authorities.