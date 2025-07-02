Bryan Kohberger plea deal updates: Idaho murder suspect set to appear in court for hearing on murder charges
Kohberger is expected to avoid the death penalty after being accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in November 2022
Bryan Kohberger is expected to plead guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students on Wednesday, just weeks before his trial was set to begin.
Kohberger, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves on November 13, 2022, inside their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.
Prosecutors had been pursuing the death penalty if Kohberger, a criminology PhD graduate from Washington State University, was convicted at trial, which was set for August.
By taking the plea deal Wednesday, Kohberger will avoid the death penalty and instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is due to appear at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise at 11 a.m. local time.
“We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho,” Goncalves’s family said in a statement. “They have failed us...This was very unexpected.”
Kohberger’s family asked for privacy in the wake of the news, according to NewsNation. “In light of recent developments, the Kohbergers are asking members of the media for privacy, respect, and responsible judgment during this time,” their statement reads.
What does the proposed agreement say?
But on Friday, the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office first mentioned the possibility of a plea deal, according to the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves.
The letter, reportedly signed by Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson, outlines a proposed deal that would convict Kohberger on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, sentencing him to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the Idaho Statesman.
“This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction appeals,” the letter reads, according to the newspaper.
The Independent has not seen the letter and the prosecutor’s office has not confirmed its authenticity.
Kohberger set to face Idaho judge at 11 a.m. local time
Bryan Kohberger is due to appear before Idaho Fourth Judicial District Judge Steven Hippler at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise at 11 a.m. PDT.
Hippler must approve the plea agreement before Kohberger can formally enter his expected guilty plea.
Bryan Kohberger to take plea deal over Idaho student murders
Bryan Kohberger is expected to plead guilty to the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students just weeks before his highly anticipated trial was expected to begin.
Sources first told NewsNation on Monday that the prosecution had proposed dropping the death penalty in exchange for Kohberger pleading guilty to the four murders and burglary.
The deal would allow Kohberger to instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Ariana Baio has the details: