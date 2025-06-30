Family of Idaho murder victim rips prosecutors over Kohberger plea deal: ‘They have failed us’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves has ripped into prosecutors after receiving notice of suspected killer Bryan Kohberger’s plea deal.

Goncalves was one of four University of Idaho students who were brutally stabbed to death in their Moscow rental home in November 2022.

Kohberger, who has been accused of all four killings, is expected to take a plea deal, according to new reporting Monday.

In response, the Goncalves family wrote on Facebook, “It's true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support.”

NewsNation’s Brian Entin reported, citing unnamed sources, that the prosecution had proposed dropping the death penalty in exchange for Kohberger pleading guilty to the murders and serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kohberger will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences and waives all right to appeal, per ABC News.

The suspected killer was arrested in late December 2022. Police say his DNA was found on a knife sheath that was left at the crime scene. The murder weapon was never recovered.

Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, alongside Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.

Two other roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortenson, were inside the home when the murders occurred, but they were unharmed.

This is a developing story...