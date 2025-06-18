Bryan Kohberger judge tells both sides to prepare for trial despite defense request to delay

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Idaho judge told both the prosecution and defense to prepare for Bryan Kohberger's highly-anticipated quadruple murder trial to go on as planned in August despite the alleged killer’s request to delay the proceedings.

Kohberger, 30, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, appeared in the Ada County courtroom on Wednesday for the pre-trial hearing as Judge Steven Hippler weighed whether to delay the trial just six weeks before jury selection is set to begin.

The judge heard arguments from Kohberger's team saying his right to fair trial was being impacted due to a recent episode of NBC’s “Dateline,” which revealed previously unreleased case details they claim could improperly influence a jury.

Kohberger's attorney Anne Taylor said that their request to push back the trial was “necessary to protect” her client’s constitutional rights.

open image in gallery Kohberger's attorney Anne Taylor said that their request to push back the trial was “necessary to protect” her client’s constitutional rights ( AP )

She also said they are “not prepared to go to trial in this case” and that the “discovery is vast, and we have not had a chance to review it all.”

Prosecutor Josh Hurwit, pushed back and said a delay puts the state at the “whim of the media” and warned against a “perpetual continuance.”

“A scorched-the-earth investigation is not what’s required,” Hurwit said. “The court should exercise its discretion to deny the motion” to delay the trial.

There was no immediate ruling but instead Judge Hippler said he will issue a written order on the decision. He said that it’s likely the trial will go on as planned later this summer.

“I fully encourage everyone to continue as if the trial is going to take place when it is scheduled for. Again, I reserve the right to write the decision that I come to,” he said.

“But as of now, I would tell you that it’s likely you’re going to trial on the date indicated.”

Kohberger is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, four university of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death at an off-campus home in Moscow in November of 2022.

open image in gallery Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed in 2022 ( Instagram )

Weeks later, the PhD student was arrested in Pennsylvania after police allegedly linked him to the crime scene using DNA recovered from a knife sheath, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators also traced his location using his cell phone and obtained surveillance video showing a car appearing to be the same make and model as his driving away from the scene of the murders.

According to Kohberger's defense team, he was driving by himself on the night of the murders and he maintains his innocence.

He has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. He faces the death penalty if convicted.