Friends of Idaho victims who were first in the house break their silence about arriving at murder scene

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Witnesses in the Idaho college murders case have spoken publicly for the first time in a new docuseries.

According to ABC News, which viewed the series, the documentary details what happened the morning after the four University of Idaho students — Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — were murdered in their home off campus in 2022.

The witnesses interviewed in the series, titled One Night In Idaho: The College Murders, which will air on Amazon Prime, were the first to discover the crime scene.

Emily Alandt, her boyfriend Hunter Johnson and roommate Joise Lauteren were living down the road from the off campus house where the victims were found. One of the surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen, called the three of them and asked them to come over.

"When Dylan had called, I didn't think it was urgent, so I start walking to Xana's house, and when we got there, Dylan and Bethany [Funke] had exited the house," Alandt said. "They looked frightened. Just hands on the mouth like, 'I don't know what's going on' type of thing,"

open image in gallery The four University of Idaho college students murdered in 2022. From top left: Maddie Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20. The witnesses who discovered the crime scene are sharing details of their experience in a new docuseries on Amazon Prime called One Night In Idaho: The College Murders ( Instagram )

She said her boyfriend, Johnson, entered the house to investigate and said that she immediately felt that something was not right when she entered the house.

Johnson was the first to discover crime scene and can be heard on a 911 call telling all of his friends to "get out, get out, get out" of the house.

The docuseries also features Chapin's siblings and parents and Mogen's parents.

The series premieres on July 11 on Prime Video, one month before the trial of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to begin.

open image in gallery Bryan Kohberger, accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is escorted into court for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania more than a month after the murders took place. Police allegedly linked him to the crime scene using DNA recovered from a knife sheath, according to a probably cause addidavit.

Investigators also traced his location using his cell phone and obtained surveillance footage showing a car appearing to be the same make and model as his driving away from the scene of the murders.

According to Kohberger's defense team, he was driving by himself on the night of the murders and he maintains his innocence.

He has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. If convicted, Kohberger could be sentenced to death.