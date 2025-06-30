Bryan Kohberger set to take plea deal over Idaho student murders: report

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Bryan Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students just weeks before his highly-anticipated trial was expected to begin.

Sources confirmed to NewsNation’s Brian Entin on Monday that the prosecution had proposed dropping the death penalty in exchange for Kohberger pleading guilty to committing the murders and serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The 30-year-old will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences and waives all right to appeal, ABC News reported.

A hearing for a change of plea will be held on Wednesday.

Kohberger is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves at an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022.

open image in gallery Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Weeks later, he was arrested in Pennsylvania after police allegedly linked him to the crime scene using DNA recovered from a knife sheath, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators also traced his location using his cell phone and obtained surveillance video showing a car appearing to be the same make and model as his driving away from the scene of the murders.

The highly anticipated trial was scheduled to begin in August, with opening arguments on August 18.

Family members of one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, posted about it on their Facebook page.

“It’s true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support.”

open image in gallery The family of one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, posted a statement on their Facebook page ( Facebook )

open image in gallery Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed in 2022 ( Instagram )

Last week, Judge Steven Hippler issued a written ruling denying the defense’s motion asking to delay the trial.

This week, several potential defense witnesses from Kohberger’s home state of Pennsylvania were expected to appear for multiple hearings on whether they must testify.