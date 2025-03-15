Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Audio of 911 call released in Idaho student murders case

The audio of a 911 call made on the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death reveals confusion as the callers realized at least one student was not waking up

Via AP news wire
Friday 14 March 2025 22:31 EDT
Four Killed University of Idaho
Four Killed University of Idaho (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The audio of a 911 call made on the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death reveals confusion as the callers realized at least one of the students was not waking up.

In the audio released Friday, a woman called 911 at 11:55 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022. She sounded very upset while saying, “Something happened in our house.”

She broke down crying while giving the address. At that point another woman took the phone.

One of the roommates who’s passed out and she was drunk last night and she’s not waking up,” the second woman told a dispatcher. “Oh, and they saw some man in their house last night.”

The initial caller came back on the line, asking if she could tell the dispatcher what happened and saying, “At 4 a.m...” The dispatcher cut her off, saying she needed to know what was going on at that time and if someone was passed out.

The woman said they would go check and then said the student was still passed out and not waking up. The dispatcher told them help was on the way. The caller or callers at that point sounded like they may have been crying and breathing heavily while telling the dispatcher that the person who was not breathing was 20 years old.

A male voice was then heard on the line saying hello and the dispatcher asked them to stop passing the phone around. The male also told the dispatcher that the woman was not breathing. The call ended shortly afterward when police arrived.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The students were killed in the early morning at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho.

A judge previously entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 11 and expected to last more than three months.

