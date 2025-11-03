The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Jake Haro has been sentenced to 25-years-to-life in California state prison for the murder of his seven-month-old son Emmanuel, a child the family originally claimed was kidnapped in August, setting off a sweeping manhunt.

Haro, 32, dabbed at tears in a Riverside County courthouse on Monday as the judge read out the sentence for the “senseless assault and murder” that claimed Emmanuel’s life.

“While no sentence can possible vindicate the loss of innocence and life at the hands of Mr. Haro, a man who was supposed to protect these precious and defenseless children against evil and harm, the sentence here is the most the court can do to ensure that as much justice is done as possible,” the judge said, as Emmanuel’s grandmother looked on.

Haro pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month.

Rebecca Haro, Emmanuel’s mother, has pleaded not guilty to murder and is scheduled for a settlement conference in January 2026.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.