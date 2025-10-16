The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to his son’s disappearance.

Jake Haro, 32, appeared in a California courtroom on Thursday where he also pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to a child, and filing a false report.

Both Haro and his 41-year-old wife Rebecca Haro, were charged after the mother initially reported her son kidnapped. They previously pleaded not guilty.

open image in gallery Jake Haro, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to his son’s disappearance ( The Orange County Register )

Emmanuel was first reported missing on August 14 after his mother claimed that while she was changing his diaper outside a Big 5 sporting goods store in Yucaipa, she was “physically assaulted by an unknown male and rendered unconscious,” per the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

She said that when she woke up, Emmanuel was gone.

Both parents were initially cooperative with authorities but stopped after being confronted with inconsistencies in the mother’s story, according to police.

A massive search was launched but the child was never found.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Haro was reported missing by his parents on August 14 ( San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department )

open image in gallery Rebecca Haro and Jake Haro, were both charged with murder in the death of their missing 7-month-old son ( San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department via AP )

At a press conference in August, officials said evidence shows that Emmanuel was abused over time, and they believe the baby eventually died from injuries from the ongoing abuse.

Court records show Jake Haro was convicted of willful child cruelty in 2023, following a case in 2018 in which his infant daughter with a previous partner suffered multiple severe injuries, including a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, and broken ribs.

Haro and his then-wife, Vanessa Avina, pleaded guilty to abusing their daughter. In that case, Haro was sentenced to 180 days in a sheriff’s work-release program and ordered into a child abuser treatment program.