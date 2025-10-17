Father pleads guilty to murder of missing 7-month-old son in Southern California

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of a 7-month-old boy missing in Southern California pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of his son after a monthslong investigation that has failed to locate the child's remains.

Jake Haro on Thursday also pleaded guilty to assault on a child under 8 that results in death, paralysis or a comatose state, and a misdemeanor count of filing a false report.

Haro, 32, and his wife Rebecca Haro, 41, attracted national attention this summer after reporting their son Emmanuel Haro had been kidnapped outside a store in San Bernardino County on Aug. 14.

Rebecca Haro told authorities that she was attacked outside a store in the community of Yucaipa while changing her son’s diaper and was left unconscious. Authorities said Haro told them that when she awoke, her son was gone.

Rebecca Haro was later confronted by authorities about inconsistencies in her account and refused to continue to cooperate, the sheriff’s department said.

A week after reporting their son missing, authorities arrested both parents as part of a murder investigation.

The couple was charged with the murder of Emmanuel Haro and making a false report. They’ve each been held on $1 million bail.

“Based on the evidence, investigators determined a kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said after their Aug. 22 arrest. “The search to recover his remains is ongoing.”

Prosecutors have said they believe the boy died from abuse.

In 2023, Jake Haro pleaded guilty in open court to abusing another one of his children in 2018. The girl suffered rib and skull fractures, a brain hemorrhage and other injuries.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the prosecution asked the judge to sentence Haro to prison at that time, but instead he was allowed to serve 180 days of work release, plus probation.