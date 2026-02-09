Boy in Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show identified - and he wasn’t taken by ICE
A flurry of online speculation wrongly suggested the boy was Liam Conejo Ramos, who was taken into custody in Minneapolis
The young boy handed a Grammy during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show has been identified, after it was initially claimed he was a child who had been seized by ICE agents.
During the show, the child was shown sitting on a couch with his family, watching a TV playing the moment Bad Bunny won the Grammy a week earlier.
The singer himself then appeared with the family and handed over his trophy to the boy, who beamed with delight.
A flurry of online speculation initially suggested the boy was Liam Conejo Ramos, whose now-viral image showing him detained in the snow as federal officers arrested his father in Minneapolis has fueled outrage against the president’s mass deportation efforts.
But that was debunked by multiple reports, with a representative for Bad Bunny confirming to USA Today that the young boy was a child actor, not Liam.
That was clarified in an Instagram video from the page of a child actor, 5-year-old Lincoln Fox Ramadan, who posted it had been his “truest honor” to be part of the halftime show.
Lincoln is described on his page as half-Argentinian, half-Egyptian, and has appeared as a model in advertisements for companies such as Target.
The video was taken from inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and showed the moment when Bad Bunny handed over the Grammy award.
Lincoln’s caption added: “I’ll remember this day forever!”
It included the hashtags "#youngbadbunny" and "#littlebadbunny", suggesting that Lincoln was representing Bad Bunny’s younger self.
“Always believe in yourself,” Bad Bunny said to the boy at the end of the shared scene.
The moment was part of a broader theme of unity in the rapper’s set, which also included a couple getting married live and ended with him being handed a football with the words “Together, we are America” written on it.
Bad Bunny has frequently spoken out about the harm caused by ICE, and preached a similar message at the 2026 Grammy Awards last Sunday, during his acceptance speech for best música urbana album.
“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans,” he said.
“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So we need to be different.
“If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it with love. Don’t forget that, please. Thank you.”
