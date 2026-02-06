Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s administration is moving to quickly deport the family of a five-year-old Minneapolis boy whose now-viral image capturing him in the snow as federal officers arrested his father has fueled outrage against the president’s mass deportation efforts.

The Department of Homeland Security filed a motion in immigration court this week to end asylum claims for the father of preschooler Liam Conejo Ramos and to place him in expedited removal proceedings.

The motion, first reported by Minnesota Public Radio, was filed just days after a federal judge granted their release from an immigration detention center in Texas.

A hearing is scheduled Friday.

Liam’s father, Adrian Conejo Arias, who is originally from Ecuador, told the outlet that they do not know what will happen to them next.

open image in gallery Adrian Conejo Arias and his five-year-old son Liam Conejo Ramos were granted release from an ICE detention center in Texas January 31, but the Trump administration requested their swift removal and cancelation of their asylum claims days later ( AP )

“The government is moving many pieces, it's doing everything possible to do us harm, so that they’ll probably deport us. We live with that fear, too,” he told MPR in Spanish.

The family’s legal team says the government’s motion appears to be “retaliatory.”

“It’s really frustrating as an attorney, because they keep throwing new obstacles in our way. There’s absolutely no reason that this should be expedited. It’s not very common,” said immigration attorney Danielle Molliver with Nwokocha & Operana Law Offices.

Homeland Security did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

open image in gallery A now-viral image of an ICE agent placing his hand on Liam’s Spider Man backpack shows the Minnesota preschooler standing in his driveway as officers arrested his father January 20 ( Columbia Heights Public Schools )

Liam and his father were detained by federal officers from the driveway of their home in Minneapolis on January 20 and brought to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Texas, where the preschooler was sick and asking for his mother, according to family and lawmakers who visited him.

Their return to Minneapolis last weekend followed a blistering court order for their release, as District Judge Fred Biery delivered a brutal assessment of Trump’s “ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas” that appears to require “traumatizing children.”

Biery signed his three-page order with the viral image of Liam in his blue bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack and added two Bible verses below it: Matthew 19:14 and John 11:35.

The verse from Matthew states roughly that “Jesus said, ’Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these,” while the verse from John is “Jesus wept.”

Liam’s image has become emblematic of sweeping arrests in Minnesota after federal officers surged into the state last month, sparking several lawsuits and demonstrations across the country.

Federal courts in the state are swimming in cases alleging unlawful arrests and abusive and illegal use of force from immigrants and citizens alike swept up in the dragnet.

Liam is among at least seven Minneapolis-area children detained by federal agents in recent weeks in scenes that mirrored arrests during other immigration enforcement operations around the country, which have interrupted schools and put families, teachers and administrators on edge as they brace for officers showing up on campus and at home.