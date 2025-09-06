Baby loungers sold on Amazon recalled over risk of serious injury or death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of baby loungers sold on Amazon have been recalled over risk of serious injury or death.

About 23,000 URMYWO Baby Loungers were recalled Thursday after they were found to violate the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s mandatory standard for infant sleep products.

The commission listed several issues with the baby lounger that cause an “unsafe sleeping environment.”

“The sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant,” the commission said.

open image in gallery Tens of thousands of baby loungers sold on Amazon have been recalled over a risk of serious injury or death ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The sleeping pad is also too thick, which poses a “suffocation hazard,” the commission warned. There is a risk the baby could also “fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.”

The recall warned of the baby falling because the loungers don’t have a stand.

The recalled loungers were sold by a Chinese retailer on Amazon from January last year to April of this year.

Consumers who bought the product should stop using it immediately and contact the seller for a full refund.

For parents with slightly older kids, the commission issued an urgent safety warning last month over fake Labubu dolls, also known as Lafufus.

open image in gallery For parents with slightly older kids, the commission issued an urgent safety warning last month over fake Labubu dolls, also known as Lafufus ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The Commission said these monster-like plushy knock-offs pose a “serious risk of choking and death” for young kids.

“These fakes, sold both as plush figures and plush keychains, are small enough for a child to fit the doll in their mouth and block their airway,” the Commission warned. It also said there have been reports of Lafufus “that break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards.”

The commission also requested the seizure of thousands of Labubus attempting to be shipped into the U.S. from China “after confirming violation of federal regulations for toys with small parts.”