Frozen vegetables recalled over potentially life-threatening threat

Multiple bags of Endico frozen vegetables are being recalled due to Listeria contamination concerns.

The company announced on Thursday that it is recalling packages of its frozen peas and carrots and mixed vegetables. The recall was issued because the products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

The recalled products were sold in frozen 2.5lb clear plastic bags under the Endico label. One affected product is peas and carrots, with the Lot 110625, production date of June 11, 2025, and use by date of June 10, 2027.

The second affected product is frozen mixed vegetables, with the lot 170625, production date of June 17, 2025, and use by date of June 16, 2027.

Recalled products were sent to local distributors from July 18 to August 4, in Washington, D.C., and six other states: Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Endico recalled frozen vegetables after it tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes ( Getty Images )

The recall came after the result of sampling, done by the state of Pennsylvania at one of Endico’s distributors, revealed that the products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

While no illnesses have been reported to date, customers are urged to either throw away the recalled frozen vegetables or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

There have been many food recalls this year due to contamination concerns. Last month, the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility in Ohio recalled over 5,000 lbs of cheese due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Five different types of cheese, sold in eight-ounce packages, were affected, such as Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Horseradish Flavored Cheese, and Copia Collective 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese.

Also in August, Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC, recalled boxes of its Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The last two years have seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.