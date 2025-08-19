Urgent safety warning issued over fake Labubu dolls which pose ‘serious risk of choking and death’ for young kids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An urgent safety warning has been issued over fake Labubu dolls, which pose a “serious risk of choking and death” for young kids.

Labubu dolls are cute and creepy collectable plushies sold by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart. They have become a global sensation as collectors race to buy “blind boxes,” and open them up to discover which mystery Labubu figure is inside.

Knock-off Labubu dolls, also known as Lafufus, have also increased in popularity for people who want to hop on the trend but either cannot get their hands on a real doll or don’t want to shell out the cash.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning for these Lafufus on Monday, telling parents, “These fakes, sold both as plush figures and plush keychains, are small enough for a child to fit the doll in their mouth and block their airway.”

open image in gallery An urgent safety warning has been issued over fake Labubu dolls, which pose a 'serious risk of choking and death' for young kids ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The commission said there have been reports of Lafufus “that break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards.”

Consumers were advised not to buy the Labubu dupes and to stop using any they already own immediately.

The commission also requested the seizure of thousands of Labubus attempting to be shipped into the U.S. from China “after confirming violation of federal regulations for toys with small parts.”

“These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal, and have no place in American homes,” Peter A. Feldman, the commission’s acting chairman, said in a statement. “No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers."

open image in gallery Labubu dolls are cute and creepy collectable plushies sold by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart ( Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images )

The commission also gave consumers some tips on how to spot a Lafufu.

Be wary of steep discounts on what you think are Labubu dolls and only purchase them from “trusted” stores or websites, the commission warned. Fake dolls usually have overly bright colors or they won’t have nine teeth like the authentic dolls.

Labubus will have a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official toy company website, and newer editions have a subtle UV stamp on one foot, according to the commission.

For toys with small parts, consumers should look for choking hazard warnings and other safety labeling, the commission advised.