Trader Joe’s issues warning to customers about popular frozen pizza product

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trader Joe’s has issued a major warning to customers about its frozen pepperoni pizza product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for the frozen, not-ready-to-eat uncured pepperoni pizza imported from Italy after the product did not “receive the benefit of import re-inspection,” a protocol when goods are transported from Europe to the U.S.

However, a recall was not requested because the product is no longer being sold in stores, according to the FSIS alert. The pizza was only sold at Trader Joe’s stores in California.

The product subject to the health alert is 17.63-oz. cardboard box packages with “TRADER JOE’S UNCURED PEPPERONI PIZZA PRODUCT OF ITALY” on the bottom of the packaging. The bottom of the packing would also say “MFG LOT: 06/16/25 BEST BY: 08/16/26” or “MFG LOT: 06/21/25 BEST BY 08/21/26”

Pizza boxes also have the Italy establishment number, “IT 1558 L UE,” printed inside the package.

open image in gallery USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the identified frozen pizza product was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in California ( Getty Images )

According to the USDA, once an incoming shipment has met the “U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service requirements, the shipment must be reinspected by FSIS at an approved import inspection facility.”

However, the Trader Joe’s frozen pizza product never went through re-inspection, which is when goods are “stamped with the USDA mark of inspection and are allowed to enter U.S. commerce for distribution and use as if they were produced domestically.”

Trader Joe’s offered an explanation to Newsweek, saying: “Due to a paperwork error, a shipment of Trader Joe's Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, imported from Italy was not presented for import re-inspection into the United States prior to delivery to these Trader Joe's stores in Southern California.

“There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. All potentially affected product has been removed from sale.”

open image in gallery Trader Joe's issues warning on frozen pepperoni pizza after it missed a routine re-inspection ( U.S. Department of Agriculture )

The Independent has contacted a representative for Trader Joe’s for comment.

This isn’t the first time that a Trader Joe’s product has raised safety concerns. In February, the company announced a recall of its Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowls, since the bowls may have contained plastic.

Last year, the company also recalled more than 650,000 of its mango-tangerine-scented candles. In that instance, Trader Joe's said there was a chance that the flame on the candle's wick could spread to the wax and produce a larger-than-expected flame. This meant that the candle could result in a larger flame, posing a “fire hazard.”