Trader Joe’s leaves LA customers seeing double after opening another store directly across the street

A Trader Joe’s in a wealthy southern California neighborhood was so popular that the grocery chain with a rabid fan base decided to open a new outpost — right across the street.

The popular grocery store opened its second Sherman Oaks location, directly across the street from another outpost on Riverside Avenue, on June 6, according to the chain’s website.

The California-based supermarket’s newest location, nicknamed “Sherman Oaks too,” sits in a busy mixed-use building just minutes from the hectic US Highway 101 in the San Fernando Valley, about 15 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The original location, opened in 1973, occupies a quieter, stand-alone building, SFGate reported.

Despite obvious upgrades given the fresh space, Trader Joe’s first Sherman Oaks location can be reached within a minute of the new location - and the company plans to keep the old one open.

“We’ve had a great relationship with our customers in Sherman Oaks for 52 years, and we plan to keep both stores open,” Trader Joe’s spokesperson Naika Rohde said. “Both stores offer the same great products and delightful customer experience, but each has a different layout and parking lot.”

Trader Joe’s opened a second Sherman Oaks location just across the street from the first, which it plans to keep open. ( Getty Images )

While both locations offer the same beloved specialty snacks and products, SFGate noted the newer location features a vibrant exterior mural, underground parking and a less-cramped shopping experience.

The newer storefront has wider aisles to better accommodate shopping carts, as well as higher ceilings than the original, according to the report.

Trader Joe’s latest addition, while confusing to customers, seems to be part of an upward trend for the company, as they plan to open at least a dozen new stores across the country this year alone.

“Since Trader Joe’s began in 1967, we have been in growth mode. Some years, we grow more than others, and our goal is always to bring delicious products at great values to as many people as we can,” Rohde said. “ The best way to do that is to open more stores.”