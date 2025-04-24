Trader Joe’s is opening 21 new stores across the US: Here’s where they are

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trader Joe's announced this week that it's going to be opening 21 new locations across the U.S.

The California-based grocery chain said it had already opened two new stores in 2025, and is reportedly planning to open up another 21 sometime soon. The dates of the stores’ openings was not available at the time of this report.

In addition to the new stores, the company also recently opened up a location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, and in Seattle on April 11.

Trader Joe's operates 581 stores across 42 states and Washington, DC, according to the company spokesperson. The chain has locations in every state except Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming Mississippi, and West Virginia.

open image in gallery The grocery chain was founded in California in 1967 ( Getty Images )

The chain is known for stocking its shelves primarily with products carrying its own label. The company claims that its inventory scouts "travel the world searching for products we think are exceptional and will find a following among our customers."

Here's a list of the upcoming Trader Joe’s locations, which can be viewed on Trader Joe’s website:

Washington, DC (Brookland neighborhood): 701 Monroe St. NE

Washington, DC (Friendship Heights neighborhood): 5335 Wisconsin Ave NW

Rockville, Maryland: 225 N Washington St.

Hoover, Alabama: 1771 Montgomery Hwy.

Sherman Oaks, California: 14140 Riverside Dr.

Tracy, California: 2530 Naglee Rd.

Yucaipa, California: 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard

Tarzana, California: 18700 Ventura Blvd.

Northridge, California: 9224 Reseda Blvd.

New Orleans, Louisiana: 2501 Tulane Ave.

Woodbridge, New Jersey: 675 US-1

Staten Island, New York: 6400 Amboy Rd.

Glenmont, New York: 388 Feura Bush Rd.

Boston, Massachusetts: 1999 Centre St.

Westminster, Colorado: 9350 Sheridan Blvd.

Exton, Pennsylvania: 125 West Lincoln Hwy.

Berwyn, Pennsylvania: 550 Lancaster Ave.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 6920 Northwest Expy.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: 115 SayeBrook Pkwy.

Bellingham, Washington: 4255 Meridian St., Suite 200

San Antonio, Texas: 11745 I-10 W

The grocery is expanding its locations at a time when many businesses have had to shutter stores, declare bankruptcy, or outright close down their operations.

Store closures jumped 69 percent in 2024 over 2023, with more than 7,100 store closures announced by the end of November 2024, according to CBS News.

The surge in closures has been largely in spite of strong consumer spending. Even with inflation driving prices up, Americans were still shopping,

Neil Saunders, a GlobalData analyst who spoke to CBS MoneyWatch, said that competition in the retail market is choking out some companies.

"There is not enough growth in the retail market for every player to do well, which is why we are seeing polarized results," he said. "However, many of the chains closing stores are those that have problems which go beyond the economy. Their propositions might not be right, their offers might not be what consumers want, and they might not have responded to competitive threats in the right way."