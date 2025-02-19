Trader Joe’s issues another recall over potential plastic contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trader Joe's has announced a recall on its Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowls.

The recall, posted on February 14, 2025, notes that the bowls may contain plastic. The grocer recommends throwing away or returning the boxes to a Trader Joe's location for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall can call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (629) 599-3817.

“Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, as the product may contain foreign material (plastic), or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund,” the company said.

The recall did not contain information detailing the lot numbers affected or specifying a range of dates when the affected products were produced or sold.

Trader Joe's recalled more than 650,000 of its Organic Acai Bowls, citing potential plastic contamination, on February 14, 2025. ( Trader Joe's )

Trader Joe's last news-grabbing recall occurred in August and targeted more than 650,000 of its mango tangerine scented candles.

In that instance, Trader Joe's said there was a chance that the flame on the candle's wick could spread to the wax and produce a larger than expected flame. The recall warned that the potential for the larger flame posed a "fire hazard."

“If you purchased the Mango Tangerine Scented Candle, please do not use it,” the grocer said at the time.

In general, food-borne illnesses and recalls of tainted food products both saw significant increases between 2023 and 2024, according to a new report.

In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.

Public Interest Research Group Director Teresa Murray told CNN that an uptick in recalls does not necessarily mean an increase in risk from food products. She said that changes in the number of recalls can sometimes just be the result of a federal or state regulatory agency increasing its testing.