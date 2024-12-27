Dull and drizzly weather over coming days before ‘wet and windy’ New Year’s Eve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK will have dull and drizzly weather over the coming days, with a “wet and rather windy” New Year’s Eve on the horizon, the Met Office has said.

Outbreaks of patchy rain in north and west Scotland are expected on Friday, although showers are not expected to be heavy, according to the forecaster.

Mild temperatures and conditions similar to those on Boxing Day are predicted, with cloud and “patchy drizzle” in areas with thick cloud, including western Wales and south-west England, the weather service said.

North-east England will enjoy the brightest weather of the day, with some sunshine in Aberdeenshire in the afternoon and temperatures of about 10C to 12C across the country.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “Basically, northeast seems to be the place to be for the next couple of days if you want to see some brighter and maybe even some blue sky at times, whereas elsewhere is mainly grey.”

Over the weekend it will become “a little bit windier and a little bit wetter” across Scotland, with showers in northern Scotland as a result of low pressure, he said.

Further south it will be “pretty cloudy” with some breaks in the cloud on Sunday because of slightly stronger winds, Mr Partridge added.

There is potential for a little bit of possibly disruptive weather on New Year's Eve Simon Partridge, Met Office meteorologist

Temperatures at the weekend may be “slightly fresher” with highs of about 9C to 11C expected, compared with 11C to 13C earlier in the week.

“It’s still fairly mild for the time of year, staying mild overnight so unlikely to see much in the way of frost over the next few days,” he added.

The forecast for next week includes “quite wet and quite windy” weather for those celebrating Hogmanay in Scotland, with the potential for snow on both high and low ground.

Mr Partridge continued: “As we head towards New Year, particularly for New Year’s Eve, it looks like there could be some wet and rather windy weather, particularly across Scotland, which is not ideal, considering that’s the place that really goes to town for New Year’s Eve.

“So there is potential for a little bit of possibly disruptive weather on New Year’s Eve, and the most likely place to see the most disruptive weather is, unfortunately, Scotland.”