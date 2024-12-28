Fog to turn to snow and heavy rain as New Year flood warning issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With the fog that has smothered the country over the Christmas period expected to lift soon the Met Office has warned of snow and heavy rain causing potential flooding until the New Year.

The forecaster has issued an upgraded yellow heavy rain and snow warning across parts of Scotland kicking in on Monday and lasting until midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The forecaster says on Monday in the north and east of Perthshire, precipitation is likely to fall as snow, especially over high ground, with 10cm to 20cm (4 inches to 8 inches) accumulating above 150 metres to 200 metres.

As milder air pushes in, snow will turn back to rain, and any rapid snow melt will contribute to flooding in places.

open image in gallery A misty morning over Durham Cathedral ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

From New Year’s Day the unsettled conditions, and potentially disruptive wind, rain and snow, could affect more southern parts of the UK.

Tony Wisson, a deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Later in the week, wintry showers are likely to be a feature of the forecast as a cold northerly flow becomes established.”

Neil Armstrong, another meteorologist at the Met Office, added: “With such varied and potentially fast-moving weather conditions it is important for people to keep up to date with the forecast.”

The forecast comes as passengers at Gatwick have been warned to expect possible delays on Saturday because of poor visibility and are advised to contact their airline for updated information.

Thick fog patches could reduce visibility to just 100 metres in some areas across the country, the Met Office said.

A spokesperson for the West Sussex airport said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.

“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.

“London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Flights were delayed by up to three hours from Gatwick on Friday evening because of poor conditions.

Sunday is expected to be the airport’s busiest day during the holiday period, with 769 flights planned.

Heathrow airport passengers are also advised to check with their airlines regarding any potential delays, a spokesperson said.

Passengers for flights delayed more than two hours may be entitled to assistance with providing food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary, an expert from consumer website Which? said.

The Met Office has advised travellers to allow “a little bit longer” for journeys and warned drivers to leave extra braking distances in areas with poor visibility.

Saturday is expected to be “dull” and “rather cold” with highs of 10C in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and a maximum of 8C or 9C elsewhere, according to the weather service.

South-east England is expected to see a “dull” start to Sunday but overall, it will be a “brighter day” with highs of 12C predicted.