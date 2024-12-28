Airport delays live: Gatwick and Heathrow cancel or delay dozens of flights as fog causes travel chaos
Fog could limit visibility to just 100 metres with the worst forecast to descend on South East and central England
More UK travel chaos is expected on Saturday including more disruption to flights due to thick fog shrouding the country - wreaking havoc on festive travel plans.
Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester, the UK’s three busiest airports, are among those affected by the bad weather.
On Saturday, 20 flights at Heathrow have been cancelled so far with another 29 delayed, while at Gatwick, 26 are delayed and one has been cancelled.
Apologising for any inconvenience, a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport added: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility. Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.”
In a double blow, the UK’s two busiest stations, London Liverpool Street and Paddington, are both closed due to engineering work on Saturday.
On the West Coast main line the electricity supply has failed between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central.
National Rail said: “Trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 40 minutes. Disruption is expected to continue until 12 noon.”
Couple forced to prolong Christmas stay with family after flights cancelled
Kiera Quayle, from Colchester, Essex, was due to fly from Isle of Man Airport to London Gatwick on Friday evening with her husband after visiting his family – but their flight was delayed by three hours before eventually being cancelled at around 10pm, with their next available journey on Sunday.
“Our five days has turned to seven, it looks like,” Ms Quayle, 30, said.
“It’s frustrating and stressful but I overheard a few families who are now missing holidays and work who have it worse at this point.
“We’re frustrated about the lack of communication – we all knew the flight would likely be cancelled, but just putting it as delayed in an airport where the only food was crisps from the bar wasn’t fair.
“We are splitting our time between in-laws houses as people go back to work and their routines after Christmas – we’re trying not to impose too much at this point and we’re grateful we have places we can stay that aren’t hotels.”
Flight advice for delayed passengers
Passengers for flights delayed more than two hours may be entitled to assistance with providing food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary, an expert from consumer website Which? said.
Jo Rhodes, Which? travel expert, said: “If your flight is cancelled, you also have the choice of being refunded or rerouted on the next available flight.
“If you choose the latter, then your airline must get you to your destination as soon as possible – including with a rival carrier, if necessary.
“Airlines can sometimes be reluctant to buy you a ticket with their competitors, so don’t be afraid to remind them of this rule if another flight could get you where you need to go quicker than they can.”
Planes emerge from thick mist ahead of landings
A plane lands in the mist at Cardiff Airport. The murky weather has shrouded much of the country over the past few days and shows little sign of abating yet.
In some areas, thick fog patches could reduce visibility down to just 100 metres.
Map shows UK shrouded in mist
The fog will linger long into the afternoon in the South East, the Met Office has warned in its latest update.
Foggy night at Gatwick leaves passengers delayed - some for 9 hours
Passengers to and from London Gatwick airport experienced severe disruption overnight.
Forty-eight flights to and from the Sussex airport were grounded on Friday, half of them on easyJet.
Gatwick is the busiest single-runway airport in the world, and as such is susceptible to disruption.
Many passengers endured long delays as the evening wore on, many flights were around three hours late. The most extreme case was Turkish Airlines from Istanbul, which was nine hours late when it touched down at 6.34am on Saturday.
EasyJet passengers from Nantes arrived at Gatwick five hours behind schedule, at 2.30am. Another easyJet flight, 8556 from Antalya, left the Turkish airport two-and-a-half hours late and diverted to Bari. It is not known what caused the diversion.
A Tui arrival from Sharm el Sheikh ended up in Birmingham.
On Saturday, easyJet cancelled the morning trip from Gatwick to Belfast City and back and an evening flight to Geneva, while Vueling did the same with Barcelona and Valencia rotations.
British Airways cancelled five round-trips from Gatwick on Saturday, which were scheduled for Algiers, Faro, Innsbruck, Malaga and Salzburg.
Snow warning across Scotland issued
The Met Office has upgraded a yellow snow and rain warning.
The forecaster says on Monday in the North and east of Perthshire, precipitation is likely to fall as snow, especially over high ground, with 10-20cm accumulating above 150-200 meters.
As milder air pushes in, snow will turn back to rain, and any rapid snow melt will contribute to flooding in places.
British Airways grounds dozens of Saturday flights
British Airways began the day with 18 cancellations to and from London Heathrow, but that number has sharply increased.
The Independent has now identified 40 grounded flights, including departures to Vienna, Oslo, Barcelona, Rome and Geneva.
Single domestic links to Edinburgh and Glasgow are also cancelled.
Air traffic controller posts thick fog rolling over Heathrow
An air traffic controller has shown how flights continued despite visible fog swirling over Heathrow in an amazing timelapse video taken this morning as the sun rose.
Widespread fog causing air traffic restrictions
At Manchester airport, 16 departures and 27 arrivals are being delayed due to thick fog between 10.30am and 1pm on Saturday.
National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said: “As widespread fog continues to affect some UK airports today, temporary air traffic restrictions remain in place at locations with low visibility.
“Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety... Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption.”
60mph winds expected as yellow warning issued
The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning to go alongside two rain warnings early next week.
The forecaster says from 11am Monday westerly winds will be strong and gust at times. Gusts of 50-60mph are possible over high ground around northern England.
The Met Office also issued two yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland next week and said heavy rain could bring “significant disruption” in the build-up to Hogmanay.
Rain warnings are in place for much of Scotland on December 30 and 31 apart from Orkney and Shetland.
According to the forecaster, 50-70mm of rain is possible over the two days in many areas, while some places may see 100-140mm – with these higher totals most likely over western Scotland.
Some areas may also see snow, especially in northern Scotland and over high ground, while strong winds could bring further disruption, particularly on New Year’s Eve.
