Watch live: Elizabeth Tower chimes as UK falls silent to mark Armistice Day

Watch live as London's Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, chimes to mark Armistice Day on Monday, 11 November.

The bells also rang out on Sunday to mark the start of the two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday, which ended with the sound of a cannon from Horse Guards Parade and a bugler playing the Last Post.

The UK will fall silent at 11am in recognition of the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer joins Emmanuel Macron in Paris to attend France's Armistice commemorations.

He is the first UK prime minister to visit France for Armistice Day since Winston Churchill joined Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

Sir Keir will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Macron in which they are expected to discuss foreign policy issues including the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In the morning, Sir Keir will host veterans, defence charities and British military personnel at the ambassador’s residence, and is also expected to meet the new French prime minister Michel Barnier.

Asked why Sir Keir was making the trip, defence secretary Healey told Sky News: “This is a special year.

“We mark 80 years since D-Day invasions and some of the critical battles that liberated Europe and ended the Second World War.

“This is also a mark of the close relationship between the two leaders, between [MR] Macron and [Sir Keir], but also the historic bonds between our two countries and our two militaries.”