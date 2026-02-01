Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A government minister has refused to rule out Peter Mandelson having the Labour whip restored, after fresh claims over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

A tranche of newly released documents from the so-called Epstein files have suggested the convicted sex offender sent £10,000 to Lord Mandelson’s husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva.

According to the exchange of emails, published by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), Mr da Silva had asked Epstein for money to fund an osteopathy course and other related expenses in September 2009.

Housing, communities and local government secretary Steve Reed said the party would “need to understand exactly what's happened” before taking action.

When asked whether Mr Mandelson should have the Labour whip restored and possibly be stripped of his peerage, Mr Reed told Sky News: “I think before taking any action like that, we need to understand exactly what's happened.

“You're asking me here about something that happened nearly 20 years ago. I don't know the full detail of it. I wasn't in government 20 years ago.”

open image in gallery Former US ambassador Lord Mandelson has offered an apology to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) ( PA Media )

He added: “I think it would be for Peter Mandelson to explain whether or not that money was properly declared, and if not, then he will need to account for that.

“But I don't want to jump the gun and make assumptions. I think we need to find out exactly what happened.”

Labour has been under pressure to rule out allowing Mr Mandelson to hold the party whip if he returned to the House of Lords, where has has been on a leave of absence from since he took up his role as US ambassador.

If the party whip is withdrawn on return, he would need to sit as an independent without the backing of Labour.

Being named or pictured in the Epstein files does not suggest any criminality or wrongdoing.

Trevor Phillips said Mr Mandelson declined an invitation to appear on the show on Sunday, but acknowledged that his husband did receive a loan of $10,000 from Epstein.

But Mr Mandelson said neither he or his husband have any record or recollection of receiving payments in 2003 or 2004, or “knows whether the documentation is authentic”.

open image in gallery Lord Peter Mandelson and Sir Keir Starmer (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

On Friday, Lord Mandelson, who married Mr da Silva in 2023 after a relationship going back three decades, issued a statement apologising to the victims of Epstein. He insisted he was ignorant of Epstein’s crimes and “learned the actual truth about him after his death”.

Last year he was sacked from his role as UK ambassador to the US in September following mounting pressure over his ties to Epstein, who served an 18-month prison sentence from 2008 until July 2009 after pleading guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution.

“I was wrong to believe Epstein following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards,” Lord Mandelson said on Friday. “I apologise unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered.”

