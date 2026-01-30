Mandelson’s husband was sent thousands of pounds by Jeffrey Epstein
- Documents from the 'Epstein files' reveal that paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein wired thousands of pounds to Reinaldo Avila da Silva, husband of Lord Peter Mandelson, for his osteopathy course fees in 2009.
- Emails show Mr Avila da Silva requested Epstein's financial assistance for his British School of Osteopathy fees, which amounted to £3,225, and other expenses.
- Epstein confirmed he would “wire your loan amount immediated’y (sic)” and a subsequent email from Mr Avila da Silva referenced a £10,000 transfer, which Epstein confirmed included the school fees.
- The emails also show Mr da Silva messaged Epstein again in April 2010 to share his bank details. Epstein asked his accountant to send Mr da Silva “13k dollars”, and later asked them to send “2k per month to reinaldo”, the emails show.
- The newly surfaced exchanges follow Lord Mandelson's recent apology for maintaining his friendship with Epstein after the financier's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution and a minor.
