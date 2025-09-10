Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected growing calls to sack the UK’s ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over his dealings with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The prime minister is facing increasing pressure over his controversial pick to lead the UK’s diplomatic efforts in the US with the Trump administration, after further details emerged of Mandelson’s close friendship with the disgraced former banker.

They include claims Epstein brokered a deal with Lord Mandelson over the sale of a taxpayer-owned business after he had been convicted of child sex offences and him writing a 50th birthday message to the late paedophile in which he described him as his “best pal”.

Angry Labour MPs have today joined calls for him to go. Breaking ranks, Labour deputy leadership hopeful Bell Ribeiro-Addy called for an investigation by Sir Keir’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, saying “there will be a huge amount of concern, and if the outcome is that he should resign, he should”.

Ian Byrne, who had the Labour whip restored in February after being suspended following a vote on the two-child benefit cap, told The Independent: “MPs get suspended by the party like I did for voting against putting children and disabled people into poverty, but calling the world’s most infamous pedophile and child trafficker ‘your best pal’ amongst other comments, that’s ok! It stinks to high heaven.”

open image in gallery Starmer defended Mandelson in PMQs ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

And Kim Johnson told The Telegraph: “As much as he says on radio that he regrets it, the fact is that he called him his ‘best pal’ in his birthday card, he made money from him. That suggests to me a very strong relationship because who sends cards with those comments on? He should never have got it in the first place.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch ruthlessly used her six questions in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) to tackle Sir Keir on the latest scandal to rock his government, just days after his former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner was forced to quit over her tax affairs.

Ms Badenoch challenged Sir Keir in the Commons after new details of Lord Mandelson’s links with the convicted paedophile Epstein – including damaging photographs of them together – emerged.

The Telegraph also reported how Epstein advised then-Labour business secretary Lord Mandelson, and senior JP Morgan executive Jes Staley on the firm’s purchase of Sempra Commodities, a joint venture between the publicly owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Sempra Energy, months after the late paedophile was released from prison.

Mr Staley has since been banned from the City for misleading the Financial Conduct Authority over his relationship with Epstein.

The Tory leader claimed that Mandelson was “mired in scandal” and should step down.

But Sir Keir gave his full backing to the beleaguered ambassador, saying: “I have confidence in him - he is doing an important job.”

Earlier, Britain’s ambassador to Washington said he was “very embarrassed” to read a birthday message to the late paedophile in which he described him as his “best pal”.

The messages, part of a 50th birthday book compiled for Epstein by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, also saw Lord Mandelson express “love” for the financier and joke about entertaining his “interesting” friends.

Speaking to The Sun’s Harry Cole on his YouTube channel, Lord Mandelson said: “I find them very embarrassing to see and to read… but, as you say, they were written before he was indicted.

“I just feel two things now. One, I feel a tremendous sense, a profound sense of sympathy for those people, those women, who suffered as a result of his behaviour and his illegal criminal activities.

“And secondly, I regret very, very deeply indeed, carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done.

open image in gallery The Prime Minister said he has ‘confidence’ in Lord Mandelson (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“It was a matter of years after I initially met him, and I regret very much that I fell for his lies.”

But the episode has once again called into question Sir Keir’s judgement over his key appointments.

The Independent revealed in January that President Donald Trump was considering rejecting Lord Mandelson’s credentials as the UK’s ambassador to Washington over his close links to China.

A massive diplomatic push by Sir Keir’s team and a grovelling apology by the Labour peer on Fox News over his past criticisms of Mr Trump appeared to end the problem, and he spoke of his relief when he was finally appointed.

PMQs opened with Tory MP Dr Luke Evans reminding the prime minister that he had lost a minister for homelessness, Rushanara Ali, for making people homeless, an anti-corruption minister, Tulip Siddiq, who is being investigated for corruption and a housing secretary, Angela Rayner, because she failed to pay enough stamp duty on her second home.

The latest Epstein revelations could not have come at a worse time, with President Trump set to hold his state visit to the UK next week, the high point in careful diplomatic manoeuvres by the Starmer government.

open image in gallery Tory leader Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sensing the crisis in government, Ms Badenoch pushed hard on the subject.

She said: "A Nato country has just had to defend itself against Russian drones. Now more than ever we need our ambassador to Washington fully focused on this issue and liaising closely with America. Does the Prime Minister have full confidence in Peter Mandelson?"

The prime minister replied: "Let me start by saying the victims of Epstein are at the forefront of our minds. He was a despicable criminal who committed the most heinous crimes and destroyed the lives of so many women and girls.

"The ambassador has repeatedly expressed his deep regret for his association with him. He is right to do so. I have confidence in him, and he is playing an important role in the UK-US relationship."

But Ms Badenoch repeatedly pressed him on the vetting process and what the government knew of Mandelson’s past activities with the prime minister, who was increasingly evasive.

He insisted that due process was followed, and after PMQs Sir Keir’s official spokesman continued to point reporters to the "extensive vetting" of Lord Mandelson, as well as his previous comments on his association with the paedophile financier.

"All I'm saying is that the association has been a matter of public record for some time and the ambassador himself has repeatedly addressed questions on it," the official said.

The spokesman insisted the vetting process is fit for purpose, and said the prime minister retains full confidence in Lord Mandelson.