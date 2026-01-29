UK weather map: Where heavy rain is expected to hit after Storm Chandra

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Chandra has brought weather chaos this week with strong winds, heavy rain and snow battering much of the UK, with the Met Office issuing further yellow warnings till Friday.

As forecasters predict further flooding on Thursday and Friday, fears intensify that the heavy rainfall could bring the worst flooding seen in more than a decade.

Dozens of flood warnings remain in place across the UK, with a major incident also declared in Somerset as a result of the disruption caused by the downfalls earlier in the week.

Lesley and John Parker, a retired couple based on the Somerset Levels, said the conditions were the scariest they have seen since their home was devastated by flooding in 2014, when 3ft of water inside the house forced them to evacuate.

open image in gallery Axminster in Somerset was badly hit with cars stranded on flooded roads ( Getty Images )

Further rain is predicted on Thursday to lead to more flooding and transport disruption, with Storm Chandra already breaking several new January daily rainfall records.

Longer journey times and cancellations are expected to impact road, rail, air and ferry services, as well causing some roads and bridges to close.

The Met Office stated: “A band of rain will arrive across Cornwall on Thursday afternoon then move northeast across the warning area through the evening and clearing during early Friday.

“The rain is only likely to last for a few hours in any one location but will be at heavy at times. A further 10-15 mm of rain is expected fairly widely, but some locations, most likely in the south of the area, could see 20-25 mm. The likelihood of impacts from these rainfall amounts is higher than normal due to saturated ground and ongoing flooding following Storm Chandra.”

The yellow weather warning for Thursday is in place for London and South East England, as well as South West England.

open image in gallery Weather warning for rain January 29-30 2026 ( PA Wire )

Earlier this week a lorry driver died in the New Forest after crashing into a river on Tuesday in the aftermath of Storm Chandra.

A “major incident” of flooding was declared in Somerset on Tuesday bySomerset Council, the Environment Agency and emergency services, who worked closely to support communities impacted by heavy rain and extensive flooding overnight.

There are two yellow weather warnings for rain in place for Friday across parts of Northern Ireland, London and South East England and across South West England.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses in Ireland could be flooded and that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. The Met Office has also warned that there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services.

The forecasting service said: “Spells of heavy rain will move over Northern Ireland during Thursday night and Friday. While the wettest conditions are likely over Antrim and Down, there is potential for many areas to see 10-25 mm build up, with 40-60 mm over some hills. Rain will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds, especially Thursday night and early Friday.”

open image in gallery Two yellow warnings have been issued for Friday 30 January, with Northern Ireland once again covered entirely ( Met Office )

Here’s the Met Office’s four-day forecast for the UK:

Thursday:

Rather cloudy and breezy with some rain and hill snow lingering in the northeast, whilst showers give way to more persistent rain towards the southwest. Some brighter breaks developing elsewhere.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday looks unsettled with brisk winds. Rather cloudy skies giving outbreaks of rain for many. Brighter and becoming less breezy for most over the weekend, albeit with scattered showers still.