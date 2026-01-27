Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Chandra has brought widespread disruption across the UK with many roads flooded, hundreds of school closures and dozens of flights cancelled - as parts of the country brace for icy weather on Wednesday morning.

The storm has broken January daily rainfall records, with drivers being urged to check for road closures and avoid travelling on flooded roads.

The south-west of England was among the worst-hit regions, after two severe flood warnings were issued in Devon and Dorset on Tuesday, with firefighters called on to rescue several people from their vehicles.

It comes ahead of yellow warnings issued by the Met Office for ice on Wednesday morning, covering much of England and Northern Ireland. A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place for south-west England on Thursday, with further rain potentially bringing more flooding and transport disruption.

Richard Foord, the Liberal Democrat MP for Honiton and Sidmouth, described the flooding situation as "truly horrendous" and urged residents to take warnings seriously. "The River Otter has reached its highest recorded ever level. The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning on the River Otter, meaning possible danger to life,” he said.

open image in gallery Axminster in Somerset was badly hit with cars stranded on flooded roads ( Getty Images )

As of Tuesday evening, there were 93 flood warnings in place across England, where flooding is expected, along with 237 flood alerts, where flooding could be possible. There were also 17 flood alerts and two flood warnings in place in Wales, and eight flood alerts and three flood warnings issued across Scotland.

The Met Office confirmed that Storm Chandra has caused several parts of the country to set new January daily rainfall records, including in Katesbridge, Northern Ireland, which saw 100.8mm of rain.

The storm sparked travel chaos, with dozens of flights cancelled across Scotland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Ferry sailings and train journeys were also affected throughout the day and several roads still remain closed.

The first danger to life flood warning was issued at Ottery St Mary in Devon at 5.49 am on Tuesday, as River Otter at Fenny Bridges reached its highest recorded level, exceeding the previous record set in December 2000. This warning has now been lifted.

The second danger to life warning was put in place for the Upper Frome at Dorchester on Tuesday afternoon, where flood water is expected to be deep and fast flowing.

open image in gallery Firefighters in Devon had to rescue 25 people from their vehicles ( PA Wire )

Firefighters in Devon have so far rescued 25 people from their vehicles. Earlier, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said there was "significant surface water and areas of flooding across parts of the force" area and warned drivers in Exeter, East and Mid Devon not to travel.

They said: "We are experiencing an increase in reports of people coming up against floodwater. Please do not attempt to drive through it. The weather is improving but rivers are still responding to earlier heavy rainfall."

In the Republic of Ireland, energy provider ESB reported that around 20,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without power. Northern Ireland Electricity said outages peaked at 9 am, when around 10,000 properties were without supply.

open image in gallery An ice warning is in place for several parts of the UK on Wednesday ( The Met Office )

More than 350 schools were confirmed to be closed in Northern Ireland, alongside 47 in Devon, and a woman was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a car in the Snowhill Road area in Lisbellaw.

Chris Wilding, the flood duty manager at the Environment Agency said: "Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding and support those communities affected.

“We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”